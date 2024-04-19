Taylor Swift’s Gesture for Travis Kelce on TTPD Makes Pat McAfee Happy for the Star Tight End

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story is flourishing, so much so that the pop sensation couldn’t stop gushing over her beau of eight months in two of her songs. Her hottest and highly anticipated ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album just dropped this week, which seems to reference her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, quite a bit, as well as a few nods to her previous partners. Given that it takes years to write and publish an entire album, this wasn’t entirely unexpected. However, what surprised many, including, as it seems, Pat McAfee, was Taylor describing her past few months with Travis in vibrant lines.

The former Colts punter recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with an appreciation post for Taylor and Travis. He particularly mentioned that he is “so happy for” the Chiefs’ tight end, and speculated that it must have been a “dope” experience for him to listen to the songs for the first time. He concluded by expressing, “YINZ ARE DOING GREAT.”

The former Colts punter was definitely referring to the track “The Alchemy” in his post. This song has quite a few lines that allude to American football, as per the Independent. For instance:

“So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby, I’m the one to beat.”

There’s another line, which according to the outlet seems to be a nod to her British ex-boyfriends, “These blokes warm the benches/ We’ve been on a winning streak.” There’s one line, however, that has left the Swifties awestruck more than the other ones: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me”

Did Taylor Swift Dedicate Another Song to Travis Kelce?

Give a Swiftie internet access, and he or she will unearth a few details that are certainly obscure to most people. And this time, it wasn’t any different for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album. A track from the album, High School, doesn’t necessarily give a nod to American Football, but it definitely talks about a few things that the Swifties have connected to the pop titan’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

For instance, the song talks about a “Marry, Kiss, or Kill” game, which the Swifties feel is a direct nod to Travis once choosing Taylor as his kiss. Then there’s “Pull me to the backseat line,” which very well could reference the power couple’s gateway car: a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, which the Chiefs’ man used to whisk Taylor away from Arrowhead. The song also talks about Taylor watching SNL skits and a line that goes,

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.“

Taylor is known to embed hidden meanings in her songs; therefore, it’s not much of a surprise that fans have already started to spot a few connections. What’s even more remarkable is that both football fans and pundits alike have finally started to appreciate the 14-time Grammy winner’s presence. It bridges two worlds, which will definitely benefit the sport in the long run.