Team USA Enters Tom Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football League After Venue Change

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was first announced by Tom Brady in September last year. It was originally supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena. However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the event has now been moved to the United States.

The event was initially scheduled for March 21, but the venue change could push the date back slightly. It is still expected to take place before the NFL Draft and will now be held at BMO Stadium, home of MLS side Los Angeles FC and the NWSL’s Angel City FC. But the big question remains: who will be playing? Any changes that we should expect?

The event was originally planned as a three-team round-robin tournament. One squad will be quarterbacked by Brady himself, while another will be led by Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Several NFL stars are already expected to suit up, including Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, and Sauce Gardner. More players could still join the lineup, so the final rosters are far from set.

There is also a chance the tournament could grow beyond the original three teams. It’s because the U.S. Men’s Flag National Team has thrown its name into the mix. After the event was moved to the United States, the official USA Football page issued an open challenge to Brady, tweeting,

@TomBrady if this is official, we want in! Team USA Football is ready, let’s see who really runs football. — USA Football (@USAFootball) March 7, 2026

Brady has since accepted the challenge, which means the tournament should very likely feature a fourth team. “I like the sound of that @usafootball – DM me and we’ll get it set up. Just know there’s no turning back,” he tweeted.

Tom Brady will very likely have a fourth team playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic pic.twitter.com/3JvPqI3EiG — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) March 8, 2026

If the national team does end up joining the event, it will bring some dominant competition as well. They have won five consecutive IFAF Flag Football World Championships and six gold medals overall, already establishing themselves as a dominant force. The retired Brady and his teammates will not have it easy while taking on this team.

Star QB Darrell “Housh” Doucette III will be looking for revenge as well, as he got into quite a beef with the NFL world in 2024. He had claimed that he might even be better than Patrick Mahomes if the Chiefs QB tried playing the sport, which led to Mahomes chiming in with a funny GIF of 50 Cent.

All said, while exciting times are ahead, the actual goal the NFL tried to push with the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, part of a broader effort to export American football’s tackle-free variation overseas, ended up falling short. Still, since Brady said, “It’s a multi-year commitment,” perhaps next year will be different.

Notably, flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.