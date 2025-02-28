Travis Hunter Could Take Inspiration From 3 Former NFL Players As He Enters the Draft As a Two-Way Star

Travis Hunter was arguably a top five wide receiver as well as a top five cornerback in the nation last year. As we continue pushing towards the 2025 NFL Draft, much has been made of the possibility of Hunter continuing to play both ways in the NFL. Hunter certainly believes he can play “100 %” of snaps, but that could be expected from a player of his caliber and confidence. What do others think?

The head coach of the team with the No. 1 overall pick, Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans, called it “very realistic” for Hunter to play both offense and defense if Tennessee took him first overall on April 24. Callahan hinted that Hunter would likely start at CB while Callahan finds ways to mix him into his offense. It is, however, likely that the Titans use the top pick on a QB or Abdul Carter. But, if a respected offensive mind like Callahan thinks that Hunter can do it, he likely is not alone.

Hunter is very unique in that he is really the first player in NFL history to have consistently played two positions in college and excel at both before coming to the NFL with the intention of continuing to do so. However, there have been a few players that Hunter can look to who came before him and plied their trade at two different positions with success—including his beloved coach at Colorado.

Deion Sanders – Wide Receiver/Cornerback

The most famous man to play both ways was Neon Deion Sanders. The guy just loved to do things differently. Not only did he play two positions, but he also played two sports professionally. He played in both the MLB and the NFL for over a decade, becoming the only athlete ever to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

But it was football where he truly shined. He was an eight-time All-Pro at cornerback, which was his true and natural position. However, his athleticism and speed were also used in the punt return game. He was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team as both a corner and a returner.

Sanders’ dynamism on the field always made him an option to go both ways, but apart from one season, he only caught 24 passes in the NFL. However, in that one season in 1996—when Sanders was named 1st-Team All-Pro as a CB again—head coach Barry Switzer was forced to unleash him at WR with several injuries at the position group. He finished with 36 receptions for 475 yards (2nd on the team) and one TD. If there was ever a comp for Travis Hunter, it’d be his mentor, Coach Prime.

Troy Brown – Wide Receiver/Cornerback

This guy was another triple threat similar to Prime Time. Though he spent the lion’s share of his time in the NFL at receiver. He played 15 years for the New England Patriots and earned one Pro Bowl nod in 2001 for his only 1,000-yard season. He won three Super Bowls with those Pats teams, and was their leading receiver in 2001 and 2002.

In 2004, Bill Belichick brought him onto the defensive side, once again due to several injuries. He responded very well, putting up 17 tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions, the latter of which was good for 2nd-most on the team. Brown was also an elite punt returner who took three punts to pay dirt across his decade and a half in the league.

Mike Vrabel – Linebacker/Tight End/Fullback

Another Bill Belichick Frankenstein, Mike Vrabel earned his money mostly as a dangerous outside linebacker for the New England Patriots during the same dynasty years. Belichick certainly liked to mix it up. He had a linebacker playing tight end and a wide receiver playing cornerback, and various times.

Vrabel racked up 57.0 sacks across his career, including 12.5 in 2007, when he earned his only Pro Bowl and 1st-Team All-Pro recognition. Once he arrived in New England, they started deploying him as a tight end/fullback in goal line situations. He was absolutely lethal, recording 10 receptions for 14 yards and 10 TDs in that role. That paved the way for other guys like J.J. Watt to follow in his footsteps.