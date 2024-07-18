Daniel Jones Isn’t Good Enough to Have Job Security: Nick Wright

The Giants’ “Hard Knocks” episode has stirred up controversy, revealing a draft-day conversation that might leave quarterback Daniel Jones feeling uneasy. Head coach Brian Daboll’s desire to trade up for Jayden Daniels, who was ultimately drafted by the Commanders, has raised eyebrows and questions about Jones’ standing with the team.

While this revelation might sting for Jones, “First Things First” hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard argue that the quarterback has little room for complaint. They contend that Jones’ performance hasn’t lived up to his hefty $160 million contract, leaving him vulnerable to such discussions.

“From a football player’s perspective, he’s not good enough to have real job security…” Nick added, “…The only reason he would feel like he has job security is because the team was foolish enough to give him that contract but because your agent did a good job, it doesn’t mean it actually works longer than a year.” Nick Wright stated bluntly.

To build on his argument, Wright brought up Jones’ post-rookie year statistics. Since 2019, Jones has played 47 games, averaging a mere 200 passing yards per game with only 38 total passing touchdowns. More alarmingly, he has fumbled the ball 41 times during this period.

Wright believes that these numbers don’t justify the kind of confidence that would make a player feel confident about not getting replaced.

Nick Wright’s analysis of the Giants’ quarterback situation paints a picture of a team actively exploring alternatives to Daniel Jones, despite his hefty contract.

Nick Wright Predicts Tough Road Ahead For Daniel Jones in New York

Wright sees Brian Daboll’s interest in top draft prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye as more than just admiration for their talent. He suggests Daboll was eager to see how he might elevate the Giants’ offense, “with anyone other than Daniel Jones potentially.”

The point took a very interesting turn with Wright brought up a past comment from the Seahawks’ general manager. Apparently, the Giants showed interest in trading for Drew Lock, not as a backup, but as potential competition for the starting role.

Following that, Wright pointed out that the Giants’ interest extended beyond the top three quarterback prospects. They considered those options to see who could compete with Drew Lock rather than Daniel Jones.

His prediction is that an intensifying competition between Lock and Jones would take place in the OTAs, with Lock potentially securing the starting position sooner than many anticipated.