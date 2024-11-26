“Giants Just Got Bad Luck”: Tommy DeVito Injury Update Leaves NFL World Bamboozled

Things just can’t seem to go right for the New York Giants in 2024. They allowed an All-Pro running back to leave in favor of paying a QB they cut last week. Now, it looks like they could be without their next choice at signal caller for a divisional Thanksgiving clash with the Dallas Cowboys, as Tommy DeVito suffered an injury on Sunday.

DeVito went 21-for-31 for 189 yards with no picks and no TDs in the 30-7 beatdown courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Along with that loss, DeVito also sustained a forearm injury, which, unfortunately, appears to be to his right forearm — his all-important throwing arm. Giants head coach Brian Daboll stated on Tuesday that DeVito is “not 100 percent” for the TNF showdown.

Considering the game is two days away, that feels like a pretty strong indictment of DeVito’s chances. In will step veteran Drew Lock, who was listed as the QB2 all year before DeVito leap-frogged him last week to get the start.

Lock has a lot more experience than DeVito, and he has really impressed at various moments in his career. The most recent of these was the heroic comeback win he engineered last year for the Seattle Seahawks. They beat the heavily favored Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 thanks to a perfect 29-yard TD throw from Lock with less than 30 seconds remaining.

However, despite the perceived advantages that Lock provides, the fact that the Giants’ first-choice replacement for Jones went down in his first start of the season continued a trend for Big Blue: bad luck. Fans have certainly taken note.

With Dallas also trotting out their backup QB in Cooper Rush, the Thanksgiving matchup between them and the Giants could be a real dud. Many have already joked that they’re scheduling their afternoon nap for the 4:30 pm kickoff.

Daniel Jones, meanwhile, is attracting interest around the league as a backup after unsurprisingly clearing waivers. Many were praying that Jerry Jones would do the pettiest thing of all time and sign the free agent to play against the Giants this week, but that hasn’t materialized.

Many view the Buffalo Bills as a likely landing spot. Jones has a similar play style and body type to starter Josh Allen, so it makes sense. There have also been rumors linking Jones to the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions.