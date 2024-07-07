Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Challenges Patrick Mahomes In a Sport the QB has Invested In

Patrick Mahomes recently attended Wimbledon with his wife Brittany as a part of their elaborate Europe trip. The couple was spotted among the spectators, demanding quite the attention from the sporting community. Though the Mahomes stood firm in support of Frances Tiafoe against the reigning champion Carloz Alcarez, it was only natural that the presence of football greatness delighted many.

Advertisement

In a post, Patrick Mahomes received a special shoutout from tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian player took to Instagram to express his excitement with a picture of the two posing for the lens.

“Pleasure bro.. let’s play some pickleball soon .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os)

Nick Kyrgios’ playful challenge quickly caught the attention of fans, who were thrilled at the possibility of seeing a face-off between the two sporting superstars. Additionally, the choice of pickleball was a hit as Patrick Mahomes’ diverse investment portfolio clearly presents his keen interest in pickleball, among other ventures. Therefore, fans poured their anticipation out in the comments section.

In fact, the Chiefs QB is an investor in Chicken N Pickle, a North Kansas City-based chain that recently secured $10 million in debt financing to support its national expansion plans. The financing round included some star-studded investors like Mahomes and his teammate, Travis Kelce. Despite the mania around pickleball, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ presence at Wimbledon caught everyone’s attention.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Attend Wimbledon Open in Style

Patrick Mahomes’ interest in sports goes beyond pickleball and football. As the Mahomes family made the most of their European adventure, their latest stop included the British Grand Prix. The Mahomes family, after exploring Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland, arrived in London just in time to catch some world-class sporting action.

Naturally, their stylish presence at Wimbledon didn’t go unnoticed. Brittany Mahomes shared their experience through a series of shots on her Instagram story, delighting admirers with pictures of moments at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Meanwhile, the official IG channel of Wimbledon posted a picture of the couple enjoying the event, adding to the buzz surrounding their attendance.

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Skip Taylor Swift’s Concert in Amsterdam to Attend Wimbledon Open pic.twitter.com/5Uy2Q3dFNV — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 5, 2024

Patrick Mahomes looked dapper in a simple grey suit with delicate white stripes paired with a white t-shirt and reflectors for the sporty look. Brittany, embracing the summer vibes and the 4th of July spirit, stunned in a chic red, white, and blue checked summer dress.