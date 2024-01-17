“Thanks for Everything King”: NFL Fans Get Emotional on Jason Kelce’s Retirement News

The Philadelphia Eagles, who once reigned in the NFL standings, came down with a chaotic end to their post-season hopes after a heartbreaking loss to the Buccaneers. The star center, Jason Kelce, was visibly upset and gave another blow to the defending NFC champs by announcing his retirement after 13 seasons in the league. Reportedly, Jason delivered the news to his teammates after the game.

The 36-year-old football stalwart was visibly emotional after the Eagles’ 32-9 defeat. The elimination seemingly struck harder this time, since he had been contemplating his retirement since the 2022 postseason.

NFL fans couldn’t help but express their gratitude for the future Hall-of-Fame center. One of the fans wrote under Adam Schefter‘s post, “Thanks for Everything King”.

Another chimed in and noted, “Hall of Famer. Warrior. Class Act. All Heart. Enjoy your family and take care of that body now.”

More praise flew in after fans praised his HOF-worthy career. A fan was hopeful of seeing more of him off the field, writing, “best center of all time he didn’t deserve it to end that way! U finna get that Jacket soon”.

This user expressed, “It’s hard to put into words what he has meant to Eagles fans. Up there with Dawkins among all time beloved Birds. ”

Lastly, another fan wrote, “First ballot HOF, can’t believe how bad Brian Johnson and Matt Patricia ruined his last season”

A running back and a fullback previously, Jason Kelce finally shifted to the offensive line, making it big with a size that was once believed to be unfit for the NFL. The 6 feet 3 inches Cincinnati Bearcats star was known to possess the fastest 40-yard dash time of all offensive linemen at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine.

The retired Eagles center now boasts 7-time Pro Bowl and 2-time Second-Team All-Big East achievements. He has played a total of 193 games in his NFL career and also led his team from the center to the Super Bowl LII win.

The Melancholy Around the Retirement of Jason Kelce

In a wretched scene captured on video on X, Jason Kelce seemed to have conveyed his retirement plans to Jeff Stoutland after the final drive. The fans were left speculating about the future of the Eagles icon, which culminated in his announcement. The clip circulated online, showing Kelce holding Stoutland closely and clearly uttering something disappointing.

The melancholy surrounding Kelce’s retirement deepened as he chose not to address the media after the game. A video clip captured a visibly upset Kelce, reflecting a sense of hopelessness. This prompted a Twitter user to note, “Watching Jason Kelce leave the locker room and not speak to the media is probably one of the saddest moments in Eagles history”.

After a dominant start to the season, the Eagles showed weakness on both sides of the ball against moderate teams. After a devastating loss to the Arizona Cardinals, fans saw Jason out of breath and at a loss for words. However, their entry into the postseason heightened the hopes again. Then a series of botched tackles and offensive mistakes led to a loss against the No. 7 seed in the NFL.

Along with the fans, a few of Jason’s teammates also noted their gratitude. Jalen Hurts, in his post-game interview, expressed that the ‘legend’ would always hold a special place in his heart.

“He’s a legend in the city. I don’t wanna dis-service to him in the things he has been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now – didn’t come easy,” followed by, “He knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’s a legend… He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.“

Kelce’s legacy in the NFL allows him to join the elite club of centers with Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermontti Dawson, and Jim Ringo. They all have at least six All-Pro selections. The other four have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, so, hopefully, Jason will have his turn very, very soon.