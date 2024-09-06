“That Boy Rolling”: Tyreek Hill and JJ Watt Rave About Xavier Worthy’s Blazing Touchdown vs Ravens

Chiefs’ rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy just announced his arrival to the NFL world with a 21-yard touchdown in his first pro game. As fans around the country raved about the rookie’s running abilities, they were joined by NFL’s fastest man Tyreek Hill himself, and star defensive end JJ Watt.

Worthy, one of the fastest runners in the 2024 draft combine was called up to start in the 1st game of the season and he didn’t disappoint with his 21-yard dash through the middle of the Ravens’ defense, to score his first career touchdown.

In the first quarter, the Chiefs were trailing after Derrick Henry scored a touchdown for the Ravens, and with 6 minutes on the clock, Mahomes handed the ball to Worthy who effortlessly ran 21 yards to take it to the endzone within 5 seconds.

His speed even got the attention of ‘Cheetah,’ who posted about it on X:

That boy rolling omg — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 6, 2024

Former NFL player & legendary lineman JJ Watt was shocked by his speed and posted about it.

Xavier Worthy fast as shit. Good lord. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2024

Hill was the Chiefs’ top offensive player till 2021 when he left for the Dolphins, and now Worthy’s speed is giving the fans a flashback. They were hyped by the young star’s speed and complimented him by comparing him to the Cheetah:

Tyreek Hill watching Xavier Worthy pic.twitter.com/s0Iy2wtBHb — BetMGM (@BetMGM) September 6, 2024

Another fan wrote: He didn’t even need to weave or nothing, he just ran through em — KewThats (@KewThats) September 6, 2024

All Chiefs fans about to forget Tyreek existed — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) September 6, 2024

While everyone was busy praising the rookie, some fans took this opportunity to troll the Bills who missed a chance to sign him. In the 2024 draft, the Chiefs traded with the Bills to sign Xavier Worthy.

The Bills handed this guy to the Chiefs lmao — WatzynMVP (@MuniLotMenace) September 6, 2024

From the 1st game, it is clear that Worthy’s addition to the offensive squad is a massive boost to the team as now they have strong running options and it relieves pressure on Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce.

One player who might not be thrilled about this development is Rashee Rice, who might see his playtime cut short in the season ahead.