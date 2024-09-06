mobile app bar

“That Boy Rolling”: Tyreek Hill and JJ Watt Rave About Xavier Worthy’s Blazing Touchdown vs Ravens

Mrinal Kuniyal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Xavier Worthy vs Tyreek Hill 40 Yard Dash: What do the Numbers Say After Texas WR's Historical Run at NFL Combine 2024?

Xavier Worthy vs Tyreek Hill; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs’ rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy just announced his arrival to the NFL world with a 21-yard touchdown in his first pro game. As fans around the country raved about the rookie’s running abilities, they were joined by NFL’s fastest man Tyreek Hill himself, and star defensive end JJ Watt.

Worthy, one of the fastest runners in the 2024 draft combine was called up to start in the 1st game of the season and he didn’t disappoint with his 21-yard dash through the middle of the Ravens’ defense, to score his first career touchdown.

In the first quarter, the Chiefs were trailing after Derrick Henry scored a touchdown for the Ravens, and with 6 minutes on the clock, Mahomes handed the ball to Worthy who effortlessly ran 21 yards to take it to the endzone within 5 seconds.

His speed even got the attention of ‘Cheetah,’ who posted about it on X:

Former NFL player & legendary lineman JJ Watt was shocked by his speed and posted about it.

Hill was the Chiefs’ top offensive player till 2021 when he left for the Dolphins, and now Worthy’s speed is giving the fans a flashback. They were hyped by the young star’s speed and complimented him by comparing him to the Cheetah:

While everyone was busy praising the rookie, some fans took this opportunity to troll the Bills who missed a chance to sign him. In the 2024 draft, the Chiefs traded with the Bills to sign Xavier Worthy.

From the 1st game, it is clear that Worthy’s addition to the offensive squad is a massive boost to the team as now they have strong running options and it relieves pressure on Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce.

One player who might not be thrilled about this development is Rashee Rice, who might see his playtime cut short in the season ahead.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. He has been covering Football with various other sports like NASCAR, MLB and MMA since 2020. He became a lifetime football fan after witnessing the unreal on-field connection of Brady and Grok during their last season together. One of the major highlights of his journey was an interaction with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin about his magical run in Superbowl XXVII. In his free time, he enjoys reading science fiction.

Read more from Mrinal Kuniyal

Share this article

Don’t miss these