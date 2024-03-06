Ben Shapiro Lookalike Brutally Calls Out Gisele Bundchen Amidst Cheating Speculations; “Who Brings Their Jiu-Jitsu Coach to Costa Rica?”

Brett Cooper, widely known to look quite similar to Ben Shapiro, recently discussed Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship and divorce in an episode of “The Comments Section with Brett Cooper.” Cooper, whose show is produced by Ben Shapiro’s “The Daily Wire,” discussed allegations of Bundchen’s relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu trainer and suggested that there were many red flags that Brady might have seen.

Advertisement

Even Brett Cooper was puzzled by the idea of bringing a Jiu-Jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente, to Costa Rica. Speculations rose during Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s divorce about the alleged romance with Joaquim. Gisele’s PR team and the media quickly dismissed the claims despite the rumors. She even clarified that Joaquim was only her instructor, whom she respects and relies on.

“I know that celebrities are very weird. We get that, but who brings their Jiu-Jitsu coach on vacation to Costa Rica? Nobody. Nobody does that. Red flags everywhere.” Said Brett Cooper.

Advertisement

Gisele also highlighted Joaquim’s positive influence on her children in an interview with Vanity Fair. She reaffirmed that their bond was platonic and insisted they were just friends. To that, Brett Cooper had just one response, “Just friends? My a*s.” In fact, more than a year later, Gisele Bundchen went public about her relationship with Joaquim Valente, which reportedly began in June 2023, shortly after her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized.

Brett Cooper further commented on Gisele potentially placing more importance on this new relationship than her marriage. When a tweet by Page Six revealed that Tom Brady had already accepted Gisele’s romance with the jujitsu instructor, which had started long ago. As expected, it caused chaos online. The news was met with overwhelmingly negative reactions, with 53 million views and impressions.

Tom Brady Was Aware Of Gisele Bundchen’s Affair With Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have focused on co-parenting their three children following their split in October 2022. When recently, on Valentine’s Day, Gisele was seen kissing her jiu-jitsu instructor and boyfriend in Miami, Tom Brady was questioned about the scenario. Reports by Daily Mail suggested that Brady has come to terms with Gisele’s alleged infidelity and is trying to see the positive sides of Valente for the sake of their kids.

Daily Mail further added:

Advertisement

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it. People seem to forget Tom has a lot of practice with all of this from his time with Bridget [Moynahan]”

Tom Brady and Gisele faced divorce rumors in 2015, which were then denied by the NFL legend. He said they were doing well. However, in October 2022, after seven years, the famous pair finalized their divorce and went their separate ways. Well, one cannot put fingers on any of the two for what reason was the main one behind the divorce. Although there were indeed many red flags towards the end of it all.