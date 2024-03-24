Gisele Bündchen ‘Almost Died’ During a Crazy Photoshoot in Iceland & Jimmy Fallon, Wayne Brady are Horrified

Gisele Bündchen is arguably one of the most successful supermodels of our time. And for a reason. In a recent promotional interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the supermodel revealed just how surprisingly dangerous the job of a model can be, as she nearly died during a photoshoot.

The 43-year-old supermodel engaged in a game of “True Confessions” where she revealed the daring escapades she experienced while filming a Lanvin commercial in the late 1990s. As part of the talk show’s segment on Thursday, she told an anecdote about the incident, which took place sometime between 1997 and 1998.

Host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Wayne Brady were tasked with determining whether her story was true or not. It was true! The mother of two recounted her experience filming a fragrance shoot surrounded by icebergs,

“I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland and I almost fell off into the ocean… I would’ve been dead in seconds because you know what happens inside of the freezing water of the icebergs? [In] seconds you’re dead — dead!”

She outfoxed her opponents as she revealed that this was indeed true while recounting how she had to pose in an ultra-thin slip dress in freezing temperatures that had everyone else on the crew decked out in puffer coats. This admission left Fallon and Brady horrified. The supermodel is on a book tour to promote her latest cookbook ‘Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul: A Healthy Lifestyle Cookbook.’

Gisele Bündchen Officially Wading into Lifestyle and Wellness

Bündchen has chosen to venture into the realm of lifestyle and wellness with her upcoming cookbook, scheduled for release on March 26th. Titled “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul,” it presents 100 recipes emphasizing healthy living. The cookbook includes a variety of recipes ranging from salads, sweets, and breakfast dishes, to soups, and more.

Vocal about nutrition and well-being through diet, it’s not surprising that the supermodel has decided to release her own cookbook. She’s often credited her mostly whole foods plant-based diet to resolve various health issues and even her depression and panic attacks. Signed copies of the cookbook are available at Barnes&Noble for a cool $35.