mobile app bar

“That Stupid Mustache Is Gone”: Swifties React to Travis Kelce’s New Hairstyle as Wedding Snaps Go Viral

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce. Image Credit: Reddit – u/Lyd_Euh

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made headlines yet again, not for a big Chiefs game (it’s the offseason, duh) or an Eras Tour cameo, but for stepping out together at a family wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The wedding in question took place last week at RiverView Family Farm, where Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Corum, tied the knot with Samantha Rae. In photos shared by Corum and other guests, Swift looked radiant in a floral blue dress. However, it was Kelce’s unexpected new look that ended up stealing the spotlight.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen rocking a clean stubble and a flowy middle-part hairstyle, which is a major departure from his usual beard-heavy style.

Also gone was Kelce’s thick moustache that had low-key become his signature over the past two seasons. And Swifties wasted no time pointing it out.

“I was wondering why he looked so much better, thought it was the hair. No, that stupid moustache is gone,” bluntly wrote a Taylor Swift fan on Reddit. “Travis was always hot, but holy sh*t the glow up with the hair & lack of mustache. Thank you Taylor!!!!” penned another.

Some also complimented the Chiefs superstar for experimenting with his hairstyle. “Travis’ centre parting type hair is giving school boy,” a Redditor commented. “At least he actually looks put together, whole different person from his moustache and short hair look,” another chimed in.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanner Corum (@tannercorum16)

While casual observers may not understand where the Swifties are coming from, Travis Kelce’s facial hair has been a talking point for years. Especially since his appearance tends to shift subtly with each NFL season.

At the start of the 2023 campaign, just as his relationship with Swift began gaining traction, the Chiefs TE debuted a bold moustache look, ditching his usual full beard. He followed the same script again in 2024, reintroducing the moustache during the Chiefs’ three-peat run (they lost in the Super Bowl), all while growing out his hair to ditch the traditional buzz cut.

Intriguingly enough, at the time, Kelce offered a very specific reason for his new grooming choice. “I always do the Andy Reid special, baby,” he said on an episode of New Heights, referencing his coach’s signature look.

Kelce also joked about the style resembling characters from the cult comedy Super Troopers, adding: “I’m not a Super Trooper, I’m more… kind of like a different character with the ‘stache. But, yeah, just having some fun with it.”

Humor aside, back then, he made it clear that looks weren’t a priority when he was in grind mode.

“While I’m at training camp, I really don’t care how I look. I just want to be there and try and make it the most enjoyable experience ever.”

Clearly, something changed this offseason. Maybe Kelce does care about how he’s perceived by the fanbase. Case in point: the missing mustache—something the Swifties noticed, and they definitely won’t miss it.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these