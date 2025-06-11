“That Stupid Mustache Is Gone”: Swifties React to Travis Kelce’s New Hairstyle as Wedding Snaps Go Viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made headlines yet again, not for a big Chiefs game (it’s the offseason, duh) or an Eras Tour cameo, but for stepping out together at a family wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The wedding in question took place last week at RiverView Family Farm, where Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Corum, tied the knot with Samantha Rae. In photos shared by Corum and other guests, Swift looked radiant in a floral blue dress. However, it was Kelce’s unexpected new look that ended up stealing the spotlight.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen rocking a clean stubble and a flowy middle-part hairstyle, which is a major departure from his usual beard-heavy style.

Also gone was Kelce’s thick moustache that had low-key become his signature over the past two seasons. And Swifties wasted no time pointing it out.

“I was wondering why he looked so much better, thought it was the hair. No, that stupid moustache is gone,” bluntly wrote a Taylor Swift fan on Reddit. “Travis was always hot, but holy sh*t the glow up with the hair & lack of mustache. Thank you Taylor!!!!” penned another.

Some also complimented the Chiefs superstar for experimenting with his hairstyle. “Travis’ centre parting type hair is giving school boy,” a Redditor commented. “At least he actually looks put together, whole different person from his moustache and short hair look,” another chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Corum (@tannercorum16)

While casual observers may not understand where the Swifties are coming from, Travis Kelce’s facial hair has been a talking point for years. Especially since his appearance tends to shift subtly with each NFL season.

At the start of the 2023 campaign, just as his relationship with Swift began gaining traction, the Chiefs TE debuted a bold moustache look, ditching his usual full beard. He followed the same script again in 2024, reintroducing the moustache during the Chiefs’ three-peat run (they lost in the Super Bowl), all while growing out his hair to ditch the traditional buzz cut.

Intriguingly enough, at the time, Kelce offered a very specific reason for his new grooming choice. “I always do the Andy Reid special, baby,” he said on an episode of New Heights, referencing his coach’s signature look.

Kelce also joked about the style resembling characters from the cult comedy Super Troopers, adding: “I’m not a Super Trooper, I’m more… kind of like a different character with the ‘stache. But, yeah, just having some fun with it.”

Humor aside, back then, he made it clear that looks weren’t a priority when he was in grind mode.

“While I’m at training camp, I really don’t care how I look. I just want to be there and try and make it the most enjoyable experience ever.”

Clearly, something changed this offseason. Maybe Kelce does care about how he’s perceived by the fanbase. Case in point: the missing mustache—something the Swifties noticed, and they definitely won’t miss it.