“My Son Was Justin Fields for Halloween”: Bears GM Showers Praises on Young QB After Sending Him to Steelers for Virtually Nothing

A few days ago, reports emerged that Justin Fields had been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As per reports, the Chicago Bears received a conditional sixth-round pick for 2025 which can become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51% of offensive snaps for the Steelers. However, the Bears fans are unhappy with this trade. Fields, despite not leading the Bears to success, always gave his best, and many fans feel like he was let down by his team’s quality.

Advertisement

The fans would have loved to have Fields compete with the Bears’ projected QB signing Caleb Williams. Justin has a very affable character that deserves this support. A testament to this was seen last night when Bears GM Ryan Poles appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. When quipped about the Justin Fields trade to the Steelers, Ryan first praised Justin to the moon and shed light on his amiable nature and ability to work hard tirelessly.

Advertisement

Ryan then admitted that trading Fields after all he has done has been one of the hardest decisions for him. It was even harder for the General Manager as he revealed that his son is a huge Fields fan and was dressed up as the QB this Halloween. Moreover, Justin’s jersey is also hung up in his house.

“In terms of hard decisions, absolutely. His jersey is up in our house. My son was Justin Fields for Halloween.”

This raises questions about the reason behind the decision as neither the fanbase nor the player got a great deal from this trade. The Bears GM agreed with the fanbase’s sentiments. However, he also shed light on his role as the GM, which is to have the ability to look at the bigger picture. And Ryan insinuated that as per him and the management, Fields wasn’t the right man for the Bears in the long term.

“So those conversations are tough. I get from the fanbase why that’s a difficult thing. But again it’s my job to really look at the short term and the long term and set our organisation up for success.”

While one can understand where Ryan Poles is coming from, it’s hard to overlook the fact that Justin is just 25. Following the statement, fans took to social media to react negatively against the decision and questioned the GM on multiple things.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears Fans Take To Social Media To Criticise Ryan Pole’s Reasoning To Trade Justin Fields

After listening to Ryan Pole’s statement on long-term success and their ruthless approach, fans immediately pointed out that the team itself hasn’t been successful. They believed that this statement on Fields would have been better justified had the Bears tasted some success in the last three years.

Meanwhile, others criticized the GM and the Bears management for trading Fields for “a bag of Cheetos”. They believed that a sixth-round pick was too low for a player who has proven himself in the NFL and is still in his prime years.

The others meanwhile questioned Pole on why did he even trade Fields if he had his t-shirt hung up at his house.

Meanwhile, there was a pro-Ryan Pole fan who reminded his peers that Justin Fields was no Pro Bowler and didn’t do enough to warrant this support.

All said and done, Fields to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick seems like a step down for the QB and the Bears. While Chicago gets a bad deal for proven talent in his mid-20s, Fields goes from being a starter at the Bears to a backup for Russell Wilson at the Steelers. However, on the flip side, Wilson’s deteriorating form over the last two seasons can give Fields some hope of establishing himself as the starter for the Steelers. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this develops over the next few days. The onus now is definitely on Caleb Williams to perform and help the Bears fanbase move on from the Fields breakup.