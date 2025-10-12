When Cam Newton Denied a 5-Star Auburn QB to Wear His Jersey Number

During Saturday’s game between No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, Cam Newton got the ultimate honor he has long deserved. At halftime, in front of a packed stadium, the former Tiger’s No. 2 jersey was retired for good. It was a surreal moment for Newton, who has left a lasting mark on the program.

Advertisement

Newton led Auburn to the 2010 national title and won the Heisman Trophy, becoming just the third player in program history to do so. He was also the first in SEC history to surpass 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Having his jersey retired alongside legends like Pat Sullivan, Terry Beasley, and Bo Jackson is a huge tribute to his legacy. It also explains why Newton wasn’t eager to hand that jersey number over to a five-star recruit joining his old stomping grounds.

The youngster who asked for the jersey earlier this year was none other than Deuce Knight, a five-star recruit out of high school who flipped his commitment to Auburn late in December 2024. He was actually ranked as the top prospect in the country going into the 2025 season, so the hype around him was real.

When asked what he needed to do to bring Auburn back to relevance, Deuce oddly requested Newton’s jersey number, saying it could help him restore the program to its former glory. Newton’s response? A flat-out, “It’s a f**k no for me.”

Newton explained that Auburn hasn’t been great at developing QBs in recent years, so Deuce coming in and immediately asking for the number felt off. He needed to win games first, lead the program somewhere respectable, and maybe then Newton could consider it. High school accolades didn’t mean anything, Newton said … Deuce had to earn that number.

“I like Deuce, played against him, he was in Deestroying’s seven-on-seven team when I got a chance to see and meet him … But in this day and age bro, everything’s earned. You gotta earn it right. And what you did in high school, nobody gives a f**k in college,” said Newton via his 4th & 1 podcast.

“I really hope that you’re good. I really hope that you can stay in Auburn. I really hope that you can do everything that you’re going to say. But as an avid die hard Auburn fan, it’s easier said than done, bro. Win the locker room first. F*k numbers. F**k entitlement, f**k NIL. F**k all that sh*t. Bro, win a game cause Quarterback play at Auburn has been egregious.”

Newton also pointed out that Bo Nix was the most recent Auburn QB to make waves in the NFL, but he had to transfer to Oregon before finding his stride. That’s why Newton felt that something needed to change at his old program before it could return to its former glory.