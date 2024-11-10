Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Admits to Developing a ‘Crush’ on Tom Selleck

Bridget Moynahan is having a hectic November professionally. While her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady is working as the lead analyst for Fox, Moynahan is busy promoting the Blue Bloods series finale, which will premiere on October 18.

In an interview with TVLine, the actor admitted that she had developed a crush on “Magnum, P.I.” actor Tom Selleck by season 8 of the series. Notably, Moynahan plays the role of Erin Reagan, the daughter of Frank Reagan, portrayed by Selleck on the show. She said–

“I had to present an award to him a few years back in Miami, and of course, they played the whole ‘life of Tom Selleck’ video. I developed a crush on him around season 8, like I forgot how hot he was. And I would have totally been into him if I wasn’t a child when he was, you know, it was weird.”

She also admitted that she has been through therapy for the same.

She also recalled reading his book, “You Never Know: A Memoir”, and recommended it as a must-read for any Selleck fan. Bridget explained that she learned a lot about Tom’s life from the book, even more than the 14 years of filming Blue Bloods.

Moynahan has been married to NYC businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. She is a stepmother to Frankel’s three sons. Additionally, she has a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan Brady (aka Jack), who is 17 years old, with Brady.

How did Brady and Moynahan break up?

The couple started dating in 2004, at the peak of their careers. Back then, Brady had won his second Super Bowl, and Moynahan had gained fame after Sex and the City. They were seen together at red-carpet events, including the Oscars and Met Gala.

However, their relationship took a turn. In December 2006, a rep for Moynahan confirmed their split, releasing a statement. Even though the original reason for the breakup was unknown, it was revealed that the split was amicable.

“They amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made.”

Years later, the two continue to maintain a good relationship with their son, Jack. Brady, who later married Gisele Bündchen, has been single after his divorce from the former Victoria’s Secret model in October 2022. Currently, Gisele, Brady, and Moynahan are focusing on their individual careers and children.