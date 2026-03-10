Tee Higgins Says Joe Burrow Drives a $700,000 Car

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has quietly built one of the most impressive car collections among NFL stars. His recent acquisition is a customized car that he got after consulting with two of his wideout teammates: Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. And the wideout duo’s advice ensured Burrow’s whip suited the franchise quarterback’s stature and style.

With an estimated net worth of around $50 million and a five-year, $275 million contract with the Bengals, Burrow enjoys spending some of that bag on high-end rides. The list is… Well, judge it yourself!

Burrow has a Lordstown Endurance Truck, a custom electric pickup with a top speed of 118 mph. He also owns a Porsche Taycan Turbo, which has a top speed of 162 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in about three seconds. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Burrow’s Acura NSX has a top speed of 191 mph. Then there is his infamous $3 million The Dark Knight Batmobile, a Tumbler replica that isn’t even street legal. Now, Burrow has added a $700,000 customized beast, and Higgins recently revealed how his quarterback acquired this car.

Higgins revealed that the car is a Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Spectre. It’s extremely rare, often produced in limited, hand-crafted, or even one-off (1-of-1) iterations. Burrow’s other wideout teammate, Chase, already owned a Spectre.

So Burrow first asked Chase and Higgins about it, even showing them a picture of the base model that he was planning to buy. The wideout immediately told Burrow that the base model wouldn’t cut it, and the whip needed to be unique. In the end, the QB obliged and impressed them both with a version that truly stands out.

If you want to know more about the car that Burrow has now been driving around Columbus, Ohio, we’ve got you covered.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is one of the company’s newest releases and is fully electric. In fact, this was Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV, and they have tuned it to near perfection.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with a 102-kWh battery and dual electric motors, producing about 584 to 659 hp depending on customization. It has a range of about 530 km on a full charge. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and is incredibly quiet. In fact, the company labels it as the quietest car it has ever built.

For Burrow’s version, there’s significant customization. Of course, nearly every Rolls-Royce is tailored to a customer’s preferences. Each one ends up as a one-of-one build.

Burrow’s car features an Iced Black bonnet, all-black wheels, dark trim, and accents. The overall color scheme sticks to a clean black-and-white theme.