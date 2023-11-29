“That Was A**”: Lamar Jackson Hilariously Trolls Zay Flowers for His Bouquet Celebration After Scoring a TD

During Sunday night’s NFL game, rookie sensation Zay Flowers emerged as the game-changer for the Baltimore Ravens in a decisive 20-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Flowers’ contribution to the game’s win was too significant. His touchdown reception and crucial run late in the fourth quarter played a key role in tipping the balance in Baltimore’s favor as the Ravens faced challenges maintaining their lead late in the game.

Advertisement

Flowers’ performance in the game was a display of the rookie’s wonderful skills and mental strength. However, his celebration at the end stole the spotlight. In a spontaneous second of pleasure, Flowers orchestrated a scene together with his teammates, forming a line behind him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0I0BaVujy8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While Flowers’ unique celebratory gesture made headlines and amused almost everyone, including his teammates who humored and assisted him in the gesture, QB Lamar Jackson was not a fan. He could be seen in a clip shaking his head as the rookie explained what he was doing. could not assist but

The QB later playfully teased Zay Flowers about his unusual touchdown celebration in the post-game conference. ESPN shared a clip on Instagram where Lamar talked about this moment. He said with a chuckle, “I didn’t know what was going on, so I was just standing there. I have come a long way. Yeah, that was ass.” His words said in a light-hearted manner, really showed the friendly and relaxed atmosphere among the Ravens team members.

Rookie Zay Flowers Scripts Ravens History

The rookie was instrumental in nailing the Ravens’ solid 20-10 triumph against the Chargers. Flowers’ first touchdown came with just 10.46 remaining in the second quarter. He caught a three-yard pass in the back of the end zone, giving the Ravens a 7-3 lead and his first TD. The Ravens offense struggled most of the night, but the defense managed to hold the Chargers at 10, setting the stage for Flowers’ next move.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1728992550470778900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Flowers pulled off another fast one to score on a 37-yard run off a jet sweep, with 1:36 remaining on the clock. The 23-year-old charted his fate as the first rookie in Ravens history to score a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. The 9-3 Ravens currently hold the top spot in the AFC. With six weeks remaining, a lot can go in the wrong direction, and the boys will have to figure out how to balance their offensive play with their lights-out defense going into their bye week.