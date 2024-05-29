US Open Organizers Come Under Fire for Confirming Fat Joe as Voice of 2024 Marketing Campaign

The US Open 2024 will have Fat Joe as the voice of their “Spectacular Awaits” marketing campaign. While fans from the tennis world expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the same on social media, the USTA was quite proud to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated rapper.

“Engaging a New York City and cultural icon like Fat Joe with our campaign is a great representation of the US Open experience,” USTA’s managing director of pro tennis marketing and entertainment said, per US Open. “His presence is undeniable and he’s the perfect match for the growing energy, excitement and profile of the US Open.”

The entire campaign will be released nationwide on May 31 and the USTA is positive that fans will enjoy it. However, the response that the campaign’s trailer received on social media says otherwise.

The US Open hopes to have a great tournament in terms of spectators in the stadium and a rise in TV ratings. However, the campaign being heavily criticized, won’t be a morale booster for the organizers.

In all honesty, despite the fans’ unnecessary criticism, having Fat Joe as the voice of the campaign makes a lot of sense. Apart from being a New York native, Fat Joe is also an avid tennis enthusiast himself.

Fat Joe and His Beautiful Connection With Tennis

As seen in the BTS clips from the campaign, Fat Joe revealed a beautiful connection that he shares with tennis. The 53-year-old artist’s autistic son, Joey, fidgets with a tennis ball. Stating that tennis is “protection” for his firstborn, Fat Joe has a deeper connection with the sport than most people believe it to be.

“My son Joey is autistic. The autistic kids, they need something. Some kids like keys, he has a tennis ball in his hand for his whole life. If you look on my social media, on his birthday…we’ve done tennis ball cakes! That’s his favorite thing, I don’t know why. That feels like protection to him,” Fat Joe said.

It’ll be heartwarming to catch Fat Joe and his son Joey at the US Open 2024, catching a few matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center later in the last week of August.