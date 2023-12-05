“He Palmed the Ball”: When 50 Cent Trolled Michael Jordan Over a Picture Alongside Singer Mary J Blige

In 2022, 50 Cent poked some fun at Michael Jordan. After the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Mary J. Bilge and MJ hugged each other and also posed for photos. Just routine stuff, but for 50 Cent, there was more to this encounter, especially the hug.

Upon viewing the video of the former hooper hugging the veteran rapper, many noticed the suspect way Jordan hugged her. Indeed, the Bulls legend did tap her backside.

Then in one of the pictures posted by Mary J. Bilge herself, the legendary Guard’s hand is also very close to her backside. In that picture, he is embracing Vanessa Bryant too but his hand is sliding close to the backside of MJB.

But his intentions aren’t clear. Considering how long they have known each other and were successful at the same time, this could just be Jordan’s friendly acknowledgment of one of the greatest musicians ever.

However, 50 Cent thought otherwise. The “In Da Club” artist zoomed the part of the photo with MJ’s hand and posted it on his Instagram. He wrote, ”MJ & MJB, he palmed the ball LOL”. Alongside the zoomed photo, he had a photo of Denzel Washington’s reaction who wore a surprise expression.

However, after making a meme out of Jordan, he thought better of it and now the post has been removed from his IG. But it was too late, his trolling became viral and many pounced upon the chance to have fun with one of the greats. 50 Cent also influenced one of Jordan’s sneaker plans. In this intricate world of hip-hop meshing with hoops, there was even a time when 50 Cent’s beef with Fat Joe resulted in the cancellation of a deal.

50 Cent-Fat Joe beef made MJ cancel a deal

In the mid-2000s, the beef between 50 Cent and Fat Joe was peaking. It took a momentous turn during the 2005 MTV VMA Awards. The crew of both the rappers were about to go at it when they were eventually separated. The drama could be felt on Live TV. This incident broke one of biggest Fat Joe’s dreams. Being a huge MJ fan and a Jordan sneakerhead, he began a project with the basketball phenom.

However, it didn’t pan out. Talking to GQ in 2022, Fat Joe revealed that MJ told him, ”I wanted to do it, but I’m not into all that rap beef. With all this controversy, we can’t do the sneaker anymore”. Because of this cancellation, the founder of the Terror Squad group missed out on $20 million.