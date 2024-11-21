mobile app bar

“That Was Like a Low Point”: Denzel Washington’s Son and Former Rams RB Opens Up About His Failed NFL Career

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Denzel Washington and John David Washington

Denzel Washington (left) and John David Washington (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

While Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of the generation, his son has walked on a journey of his own. John David Washington started as an NFL athlete after college before ultimately switching to Hollywood to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Washington entered the league with the then-St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2006. Starting as a running back at Morehouse College, he also played in Germany for the European league in the offseason. After spending two years as a member of the Rams practice team, he suffered an Achilles injury during practice which proved to be the death knell for his football career.

During a recent interview with GQ, Washington talked with his brother, Malcolm Washington, sharing how he was excited about his audition for his breakthrough role in the ‘Ballers’. He was to play a wide receiver, which he felt he could do a good job of, considering his “NFL experience.Reminiscing about the life-changing moment and his Uncle Woodson’s reaction to the damning news, he said,

I’ll never forget Uncle Woodson. He calls me when I’m done with football, for real, for real. And he’s like, ‘I just want you to know I’m proud of you and you can always be a coach. You can be a coach, or you go back to school and teach.‘”

Washington shares how his uncle’s words drilled the reality of the situation into him, and he realized that he would have to seriously focus on his new career now. “I was like, this is my low moment. Like, I gotta act now.”

The former athlete did make the leap and showcased his prowess as the skilled and award-winning actor we know today. However, when Washington revealed that acting was his dream right from the beginning, how did the NFL creep into his life?

John David Washington

Being the son of a two-time Academy Award winner comes with its share of pressures and the tag of a nepotism baby. In an earlier interview with the Wall Street Journal, Washington confessed that while he “always” wished to follow his father’s career choice, he chose football to run away from Hollywood’s spotlight.

I jumped in and hid in this football persona, this athlete, literally putting on a helmet to hide my face, hide my identity.

However after the unfortunate injury cut his football dreams short, the athlete turned back to the original plan and made his debut with the series ‘Ballers’. Now an established actor, he went on to star in critically acclaimed films like ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet’, which got him the Saturn Award for best actor.

John David Washington’s journey has been full of twists and turns, and while he might have left football on the way, he achieved what he wanted most: to create a successful individual identity for himself in the world.

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these