mobile app bar

Even Superfan Denzel Washington Couldn’t Escape the Dallas Cowboys Mockery Amid Miserable Season

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Denzel Washington arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Piano Lesson held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Piano Lesson HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 19: Denzel Washington arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Piano Lesson held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States., Credit:Xavier Collin Avalon United States, California, Hollywood, The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood / IMAGO / Avalon.red

Being a Dallas Cowboys fan comes with a price. Aside from that three-Super Bowl run in the ’90s, they don’t have much to show for it. They’ve reached the playoffs a few times in the 21st century but couldn’t make it past the Divisional Round. Denzel Washington, a longtime fan of the struggling franchise, has felt this void and pain too. But the jabs he has been taking recently have been more brutal, especially coming from his son.

On the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ John Washington, the eldest son of Denzel, revealed that he has been “making fun” of his father recently. And why wouldn’t he? After a terrible offseason with basically zero noteworthy moves or trades, the Cowboys spent big—maybe too big—on QB Dak Prescott, who is now injured. CeeDee Lamb, who got his payday too, has been struggling as well, tallying just four touchdowns in 10 games.

America’s Team, the franchise that is supposed to represent the NFL worldwide, is sitting third in the NFC East. And that too, with just one more win than the NY Giants, who are in dead last. With these points in mind, it’s more than understandable why John has been making fun of his father.

“He’s really into sports. He loves football, you know. His team is Dallas, so I’m making fun of him right now,” the 40-year-old said on the show.

Another reason why John Washington might be mocking his father is that the Protagonist from ‘Tenet’ is actually an Eagles fan. “I’m an Eagles person, I love the Eagles,” he shared during the show.

Having beaten the Commanders last week, Philadelphia currently stands atop the NFC North — something the Cowboys and their fans had hoped for before the season.

Notably, John Washington played in the NFL for two years (2006-2007) with the then-St. Louis Rams, albeit only on the practice squad or during the offseason. During that time, Denzel would reportedly visit preseason broadcast locations just to catch a glimpse of his son playing.

Rich Eisen once had the opportunity to have Denzel in the room during that time when he was calling a Rams game. He revealed that whenever John had the ball in his hand, Denzel would be “locked in,” something he found very intriguing. For those out of the loop, NFL Network did not broadcast any preseason games live during that period. They were aired at a later time.

John played in the European league and the UFL before an injury cut his football career short. But he has now found his passion in acting. He has starred in movies like Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, The Creator, and the TV series, The Ballers.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these