Even Superfan Denzel Washington Couldn’t Escape the Dallas Cowboys Mockery Amid Miserable Season

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Piano Lesson HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 19: Denzel Washington arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Piano Lesson held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States., Credit:Xavier Collin Avalon United States, California, Hollywood, The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood / IMAGO / Avalon.red

Being a Dallas Cowboys fan comes with a price. Aside from that three-Super Bowl run in the ’90s, they don’t have much to show for it. They’ve reached the playoffs a few times in the 21st century but couldn’t make it past the Divisional Round. Denzel Washington, a longtime fan of the struggling franchise, has felt this void and pain too. But the jabs he has been taking recently have been more brutal, especially coming from his son.

Advertisement

On the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ John Washington, the eldest son of Denzel, revealed that he has been “making fun” of his father recently. And why wouldn’t he? After a terrible offseason with basically zero noteworthy moves or trades, the Cowboys spent big—maybe too big—on QB Dak Prescott, who is now injured. CeeDee Lamb, who got his payday too, has been struggling as well, tallying just four touchdowns in 10 games.

America’s Team, the franchise that is supposed to represent the NFL worldwide, is sitting third in the NFC East. And that too, with just one more win than the NY Giants, who are in dead last. With these points in mind, it’s more than understandable why John has been making fun of his father.

“He’s really into sports. He loves football, you know. His team is Dallas, so I’m making fun of him right now,” the 40-year-old said on the show.

Another reason why John Washington might be mocking his father is that the Protagonist from ‘Tenet’ is actually an Eagles fan. “I’m an Eagles person, I love the Eagles,” he shared during the show.

Having beaten the Commanders last week, Philadelphia currently stands atop the NFC North — something the Cowboys and their fans had hoped for before the season.

Notably, John Washington played in the NFL for two years (2006-2007) with the then-St. Louis Rams, albeit only on the practice squad or during the offseason. During that time, Denzel would reportedly visit preseason broadcast locations just to catch a glimpse of his son playing.

Rich Eisen once had the opportunity to have Denzel in the room during that time when he was calling a Rams game. He revealed that whenever John had the ball in his hand, Denzel would be “locked in,” something he found very intriguing. For those out of the loop, NFL Network did not broadcast any preseason games live during that period. They were aired at a later time.

John played in the European league and the UFL before an injury cut his football career short. But he has now found his passion in acting. He has starred in movies like Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, The Creator, and the TV series, The Ballers.