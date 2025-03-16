“Don’t Get In No Trouble”: Deion Sanders Advises Players On Day Three of Colorado Spring Ball Practice

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Having already transformed the University of Colorado’s football program, Deion Sanders, is now hoping to maintain the pedigree of success that he has instilled. With spring training officially underway, the former Atlanta Falcon now finds himself once again attempting to prepare the next generation of athletes.

Following a productive 2024 season in which Colorado finished a 7-2 conference record, Coach Prime is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of developing a winning culture. After the team concluded its first padded practice, Sanders made it clear that he did not want to see any of his newfound players in the headlines over the course of the upcoming weekend.

Aware of the fact that he is to be a leader of men both on and off of the field, the former first-round draft pick shared a message of responsibility before ending the final practice of the week.

“I want you to have a great weekend. Don’t do nothing crazy, don’t get in no trouble. I want to see you all back.”

Having reminded his players of their reputations and responsibilities, Sanders took the liberty of informing his team that there would be plenty of opportunity for recklessness on Monday. Announcing that the team would be concluding their Monday practice with a “I want” session, the NFL legend appears to be taking an iron sharpens iron approach to this year’s training camp.

Encouragingly enough, several members of the Colorado roster already had a name in mind. With defensive ends and tight ends both seemingly ready to go, the Buffaloes immediately began to size each other up in anticipation of their upcoming opportunity.

Assuring his newfound recruits that it is indeed “like that,” the esteemed head coach has seemingly already managed to build a solid rapport with the latest edition of the Colorado roster.

Deion Sanders has Denzel Washington speak to his players

Understanding that the psychological side of football is just as important as the physical, Sanders provided his team with a unique opportunity this offseason. In an attempt to motivate his players to accomplish even more than they already have, Coach Prime secured a speaking session from none other than the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, Denzel Washington.

A renowned speaker and motivator, Washington explained to the Buffaloes that, “When you pray for rain, you’ve got to deal with the mud too.”

He challenged the team to stay grounded and not seek validation from the world and expounded the drawbacks of fame and wealth, saying “Fame ain’t all it’s made up to be.”

“You’ll be looking up and look down and realize you’re seven feet deep in mud. It’s thick… We are in the world, but don’t be of it.”

Now firmly in the midst of the Big-12 conference, the Buffaloes will look to make the most of having access to award-winning advisors as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 regular season.