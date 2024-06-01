“That Was Tight”: Jason Kelce Shares Honest Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Hilarious Mic Moment at White House

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s visit to the White House on May 31, 2024.

Travis Kelce’s antics have once more found a fan in his older brother Jason. Things were entirely different last year when the Chiefs’ Tight End stepped up to the Presidential Podium, during the Chiefs’ White House visit. However, this year he exercised restraint but still gave fans and brother Jason a moment to chuckle about.

Although President Biden invited Travis, 34, to speak, Kelce, politely declined the offer to say anything more as he joked, “President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I’d get tased. I’m going to go back to my spot, all right?.” His words impressed many, including his brother Jason, who shared the White House video on X, congratulating Travis and calling the moment “tight.“

Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that! https://t.co/v5dDsanrpS — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 31, 2024

Last year, President Biden hosted Andy Reid’s men after their thrilling win against the Eagles. The longstanding tradition which began in 1980, became a spotlight after Travis’s hilarious moment at the White House.

Last year, the younger and naughtier Kelce stepped up to the podium without permission and had just begun addressing the crowd when he was practically tacked by QB Patrick Mahomes. Last year’s attempt had sparked a laugh riot on social media.

Interestingly, explaining what he had wanted to say on the podium, Travis in an episode of the New Heights Podcast later admitted he always wanted to say “to my fellow Americans.” However, a composed Travis played it safe and ensured he was at his graceful best this time, even as he got to finish his train of thought.

In a surprising turn of events, Biden fulfilled the Chiefs TE’s wish this year.

Travis Kelce Gets to Finish His 2023 Speech

Seconds after a five-minute address, President Biden candidly invited Travis. Biden referred to the hilarious 2023 moment: “I’d have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he’d say,” joked the President.

As the crowd laughed, Biden persuaded the superstar to take center stage. A confident-looking Travis accepted the offer and started hilariously, “My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again.” After this moment, he quickly recalled the 2023 incident and returned to his spot, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Looking back at his brief White House moment, many fans would agree with what Jason had to say about his brother – “that was tight”. It was a special moment for Travis, as he accomplished his mission with a befitting climax to the hilarious 2023 incident.