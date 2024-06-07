Travis Kelce Jokes About How Secret Service Hinted They Got Eyes On Him During His Visit To the White House

Travis Kelce had quite the eventful year, with a dreamy romance with a global pop star, his team’s consecutive Super Bowl win, the highest in the league contract update, and yet another visit to the White House. However, amidst the celebration, the Chiefs TE found himself becoming the center of attention of an unexpected companion- the Secret Service.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on ‘Good Morning America‘, Travis Kelce tickled viewers with anecdotes from his White House visit. He touched on various topics, including working with his brother Jason Kelce and his relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift. However, the most amusing story came from his brief stint at the podium during the event.

Kelce recounted the moment with a pinch of salt saying, “Yet again, all the Secret Service guys that were there made sure to let me know that they got orders to keep me away from the podium unless asked so.”

Travis Kelce boasts his lighthearted demeanor even in potentially tense situations. Despite the Secret Service’s keen attention, Kelce managed the event with grace, eventually sharing a hilarious moment with President Joe Biden and posing for photos with a Chiefs jersey. However, amidst the explanation his visit to the White House and his monologue deserve a discussion.

Travis Kelce Steals the Spotlight at White House

Travis Kelce, three-time Super Bowl champion- once again found himself in the limelight during the team’s visit to the White House. However, his moment at the podium came with an unexpected twist. Kelce revealed on the “New Heights” podcast that before he stepped up to the mic, he was warned by the Secret Service.

“You know if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you.”

President Joe Biden, known for his humor, joked about the chaos Kelce could cause, saying, “God only knows what he’ll say.” However, despite the warning dampen the moment. Taking the mic, he humorously quipped,

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again. Uh, I’m not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going to go back to my spot.”

Travis Kelce was CONFRONTED by the secret service at the white house. They informed him that he will be tased if he steps up to the podium. Kelce said, “I felt taser aimed at me.” After the president gave him the floor to talk. No more White House shenanigans for Travis. pic.twitter.com/tRoynGXmnL — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) June 5, 2024

Travis Kelce’s experience at the White House podium wasn’t entirely new. During the Chiefs’ previous visit in June 2023, he rushed to the mic before a playful pullback from teammate Patrick Mahomes. Reflecting on the experience, Kelce expressed gratitude and called it a ‘cool opportunity’.