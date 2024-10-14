“That’s a Love Push”: Maxx Crosby on Reports of ‘Pushing’ Mike Caldwell During Raiders – Steelers Game

The Raiders lost again on their home turf. This time, it was Justin Fields-led Steelers that humbled the Sin City 32-13, both in terms of offense and the defense. Thus, for players like Maxx Crosby to show frustration wasn’t surprising. However, the DE did clear his stance.

Advertisement

After Chris Boswell scored another field goal and the game ended in the Steelers’ favor, Crosby was captured walking toward his team. In the video, he appeared vexed and when Mike Caldwell appeared on in front of him saying something, Crosby pushed the linebackers coach away.

While the action did not look friendly, the defensive player soon cleared out the matter on the X. Taking to his official account, he wrote:

“Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching. #RN4L”

Thus, before the rumors surrounding the allegedly falling apart Raiders could be flamed through the action, Crosby put an end to it. Per him, the action wasn’t that serious and he respected the coach, who is relatively new to the team.

There have been speculations about team not handling the defeats well. In the wake of the same, some analysts even suggested that Crosby should consider shifting teams, given his defensive prowess. However, the athlete reiterated his commitment, “These guys know I’ll take a bullet for them.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4 currently and Crosby’s performance, this season, has also taken a hit. The DE registered just 3 tackles—2 solo and 1 assist. If they want to strive for a playoff berth, only a win at this point can resurrect these chances. The Raiders meet the Rams next and that will be another tough clash for the squad.