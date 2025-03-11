Fans Celebrate Maxx Crosby’s 5 Years of Sobriety: “Going Sober the Same Day the Pandemic Started Is Insanely Impressive”

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts to a play against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby is not just a warrior on the field but off it as well. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate five years of sobriety. Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher naturally congratulated Crosby and commended him for accomplishing one of the hardest things in life. One fan even pointed out that he chose to go sober at a time when many were drinking more than ever, making the feat even more impressive.

That’s right, Crosby has been sober for five years — starting just two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. In fact, he has the date “3-11-20” tattooed on his hand as a reminder of how long he’s been fighting this battle.

In 2020, Crosby opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and recovery. He checked himself into rehab and remained in treatment for the entire offseason. After completing it, he spent another month in a sober living facility. It was a major challenge in his life.

When he talked about the battle he was fighting, the star defensive end referenced alcohol, partying, and other distractions as the biggest issues. He had to reevaluate his entire self and what he wanted out of life. Crosby even became close friends with his teammate Darren Waller, who also struggled with addiction.

Flash forward to today, and the two-time All-Pro has reached an incredible milestone in his journey. One that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Now, he just hopes that people understand that it’s okay to seek help if you’re struggling. Crosby has been dedicated to making a lasting impact on his Las Vegas community and anyone else struggling with alcoholism.

Fans in the comments had a little sober celebration themselves. One person joked that Crosby’s sobriety was especially impressive, considering he started during the pandemic. Others who have struggled with addiction commended him for his journey and shared photos of their sobriety tattoo dates, along with how long they’ve been fighting. It sent a truly uplifting message.

It’s great to see Crosby doing well. He was such an exciting prospect at the beginning of his career. The Eastern Michigan alum finished second in the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Then, 2020 almost derailed his entire career. But in the years since, he’s made two All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls, and secured the highest-paid contract for a non-QB position.

So, the story lives on with Crosby. And there’s some excitement in Vegas now. Pete Carroll is the new head coach, Geno Smith the QB, and Tom Brady is at the helm pushing the buttons. We could be embarking on an exciting era for the team, and Crosby will be at the head of it all.