When Myles Garrett Explained Why His Trade Request From Cleveland Had Nothing to Do With Money

Myles Garrett officially extended his contract with the Cleveland Browns this morning. It’s a stunning move considering he publicly requested a trade in early February. At the time, he was adamant that money wasn’t the reason behind his demand. But now, it seems that was the key factor all along, as he has become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL for choosing to stay.

In February, Garrett explained that he wanted to leave to pursue a Super Bowl — something he hadn’t yet achieved in Cleveland. He even clarified that the Browns weren’t lowballing him with a more affordable contract.

Many speculated about potential landing spots for the DE. Like the Ravens, Dolphins, and even the Eagles. But now, he has since chosen to stay with a Browns team heading for an overhaul, seemingly unconcerned about joining a Super Bowl contender and leaving other teams hanging.

This comes just days after Maxx Crosby signed a deal to hold that highest-paid non-QB title — one that Garrett claimed after only four days.

To revisit how Garrett initially addressed his trade request, NFL insider Zach Gelb re-shared a clip of his interview with the DE. In it, Garrett emphasized that money wasn’t the issue and that he wanted to play meaningful football in January and even February.

“This is all about football. It’s not about money or attaining another contract. I just want to play meaningful football at the end of the year, be playing into January & into February & having that feeling of holding that trophy.”

Naturally, fans bashed Garrett in the comments for not living up to his words.

What a bum — Harborcenter Guy (@PowerDump11) March 9, 2025

Fake outcry just to sign lmao — Brandon Adler (@bri2zy1) March 9, 2025

Hahahaha. @Flash_Garrett just like every other athlete. Lies to everyone. It’s always about the money. Enjoy last place for the next four years. But it’s cool because you have all that money. — Kiyan Peele (@sportsbruh13) March 9, 2025

As of today, the Browns are +100,000 to win next year’s Super Bowl. Those odds could improve if they draft a franchise-altering QB like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Yet, they likely still won’t be good enough to be serious contenders. Realistically, it will take a few years and key signings before they can truly challenge other AFC powerhouses.

For the Browns, it’s a massive win. Fans surely thought for a month that their best edge rusher of all time was going to be wearing a new uniform next year. But now they can continue to rebuild with Garrett as a huge cornerstone.

However, for Garrett, while the contract is a win, the decision could end up being a mistake. If he was serious about winning a Super Bowl, he should’ve held firm and demanded to be traded to a contender.

Now, he’s going to have to continue to play for a franchise that almost seems cursed. They’ve seen just two winning seasons since 2008. There are no more excuses for Garrett anymore, however. He’s made his bed; let’s see what he does with the remainder of his legacy.