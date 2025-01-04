“That’s Almost Like Gatekeeping”: Cam Newton Slams Eric Dickerson For His Negative Take on Saquon Barkley

Eric Dickerson landed in trouble when he expressed his opinion about Saquon Barkley breaking his single-season rushing yards record. He asserted that he isn’t really rooting for the Eagles star to break it. Even if he manages to break it, he would have done it in 17 games instead of setting the record in 16. Like many in the NFL world, Cam Newton gave his opinion on this.

Advertisement

“We got to stop being haters. Eric Dickerson, come on bro. That’s almost like gatekeeping a little bit. Come on bro, we know you did it in lesser games. “

On the 4th&1 podcast, Newton recalled seeing Dickerson in person, and every time he looked like a smooth uncle who is still fit and active. Newton also joked about the former Rams RB’s appearance during his playing days, comparing him to a Michelin man.

He noted that Dickerson came out fully covered from head to toe, with protection, wearing all kinds of pads- shin, chest, shoulder, goggles, and a neck brace, giving him a funny appearance.

Dickerson can rest easy, as it seems unlikely that Barkley will break his single-season record of 2,105 rushing yards. Despite needing just 101 yards against a struggling Giants run defense, the circumstances don’t appear to favor it. Watching Barkley achieve the feat against his former team would be a memorable moment for both him and Eagles fans.

However, there’s an even greater sight Eagles fans would rather witness: their team lifting a second Super Bowl trophy. That dream could be jeopardized if Barkley were to get injured chasing the record. Philly needs him healthy and well-rested for the playoffs as they pursue the ultimate prize with what many consider their best team in years.

Both offensively and defensively, the Eagles look formidable. Still, if the organization had envisioned this scenario, they might have regretted resting Barkley in the fourth quarters of several games. Those missed opportunities could have allowed him to accumulate more yards earlier in the season.

While Barkley deserves the chance to break the record, it seems unlikely that head coach Nick Sirianni will risk playing him for extended minutes, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.

That said, anything less than a Super Bowl appearance would be a massive disappointment for both the Eagles and Barkley. If Barkley gets the opportunity to break the record and succeeds, he will etch his name into the history books forever—achieving a feat that ensures his own kind of immortality.