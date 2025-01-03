“He Said What He Said”: Deion Sanders Defends Eric Dickerson’s Comments on Saquon Barkley

Eric Dickerson landed himself in a bit of controversy when he candidly stated that he wasn’t pulling for Saquon Barkley to break his record. Dickerson has since come to defend his views on the matter, following heavy criticism. But Deion Sanders believes he didn’t have to.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders, who considers Dickerson one of his heroes, thinks that former Rams RB Eric Dickerson didn’t owe critics any explanation and tweeted as much:

“This is 1 of my heroes! He said what he said and that’s it.”

This is 1 of my heroes! He said what he said and that’s it. His curl was also wet but mine looked wet but it was dry. https://t.co/pf4nx0MIxo — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 3, 2025

In a video posted on his social media, Dickerson aimed to clarify his previous statements on Barkley. He urged critics to familiarize themselves with the history of the game. As a former running back, he said, he holds immense respect for all players in that position and emphasized that he is not a detractor.

According to him, he has consistently acknowledged O.J. Simpson’s remarkable achievement of setting a rushing record in just 14 games, a record he himself surpassed in 15 games. While he confessed that he wouldn’t lose sleep if Saquon Barkley broke his record, he also admitted that he isn’t actively cheering for it. He recognizes the difficulty of reaching such milestones and appreciates the effort required to achieve them.

Dickerson further expressed his profound admiration for Saquon Barkley, noting how fulfilling it is to witness him reach his full potential. Furthermore, he congratulated Barkley’s achievement of joining the exclusive 2,000-yard rushing club.

Reflecting on his own illustrious career, Dickerson emphasized that he always played with the intention of setting records, a pursuit he understands is incredibly challenging.