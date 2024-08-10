“That’s F****d Up”: Cooper DeJean Got Cruelly Pranked on Draft Day — Worse Than Baker Mayfield

Touted to be an NFL Draft 2024 first-round pick, Cooper DeJean nearly endured a heartbreak with zero offers on day one. Despite the Eagles’ respite on the second day, he would admit it was tough to play the waiting game. If that wasn’t enough, he apparently got pranked by someone claiming he represents the Green Bay Packers.

Ironically, the call initially came as a relief as DeJean was waiting for a chance. The conversation, which lasted for around 40 seconds, saw the youngster initially excited at the prospect of getting drafted. However, he soon found that it was foul play, even as his face fell.

DeJean eventually revealed, “It was a prank,” to the room filled with people there to support him. “That’s f****d up,” he told a friend.

DeJean did eventually make it to the big leagues as the cornerback for the Eagles. However, he soon injured his hamstring and has been absent from the training camp.

The Eagles rookie is not the first to fall victim to the draft day prank. Interestingly, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield earlier encountered a similar experience in 2018, but it was definitely not as cruel.

Mayfield’s prank call from the 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft No.1 overall pick Mayfield was keenly following the draft from a watch party at his Texas home. Just as the Bears were about to make their pick, Mayfield’s phone rang, only for him to realize it was his own friend and not the team. The former Oklahoma QB lost his cool, as he was having a close battle with Josh Allen for the No.1 pick.

“Why would you do that? You’re such a jackass,” replied Mayfield. Moments later, the Browns’ selection call came, and the rest is history. Now, Mayfield is the Buccaneers’ franchise QB, with a massive three-year, $100 Million deal.

DeJean’s journey has already been a rollercoaster, given that first-round snub and starting off his NFL journey with an injury. Hopefully, he goes on to have a successful turnaround like Mayfield. Meanwhile, as he works to recover and prove his worth on the field, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how he navigates this pivotal moment in his career.