“That’s So F**king Bogus”: Travis Kelce Expresses Discontent On Refs Penalizing Josh Allen For Taunting

The NFL rulebook has struck once again! During the matchup between the Bengals and the Bills, Josh Allen got called out for taunting and pointing at a Bengals player right before crossing the end zone for a touchdown. This not only dissatisfied the Bills Mafia but also got the attention of Travis Kelce, who voiced his thoughts after observing the play.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of ‘New Height Show‘, Younger Kelce branded the call “bogus” and expressed discontent with the ambiguous nature of the decision. During the first quarter of the game, Josh Allen dashed two yards into the end zone, sealing an impressive opening drive for the Bills.

While on the run, he remained untouched. He playfully taunted Bengals’ safety Nick Scott before scoring the touchdown. The NFL officials noticed this, and they penalized Allen with a 15-yard penalty on the next kickoff for his actions.

Advertisement

“So I can stick my tongue out, put my hand behind my back, put the ball over my head like this,” Travis said. “But I can’t point at you. I think that’s so f****** bogus. I can high step and dance into the end zone, but I can’t point at you?”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzeXEFrpksQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Travis Kelce, expressing disbelief about the situation, wonders why you can scream or call names at your opponent but can’t point a finger at them. He also inquired about the distinction between a player pointing and a defensive back looking directly into the face, as both actions seem like taunting.

Travis Kelce Discusses the Josh Allen Penalty with Brother Jason

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce did his best to respond to his younger brother’s questions with typical big-brother energy. While Travis went on a rant, Jason calmly stated that everyone knows you can scream in someone’s face, but pointing is a no-go. He defended the referees, saying that such plays get called every time, but he also thinks not every time it should be a penalty.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t only the Kelce brothers who were confused about this rule. When the video went up, football fans jumped into the comments to discuss the penalty for Josh. Some fans supported the rule, while others thought it was entirely pointless.

Advertisement

A Cincinnati Bengals fan even wrote, “As a Bengals Fan. This Penalty was a Joke🙄,”

Another user expressed, “It’s seriously so dumb 👉🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ Travis has a point,”

A different fan added their perspective, stating, “That was the worst thing I have ever seen in a recent Bill Bengals game that I can remember”

Someone mentioned, “Maybe it’s a “real” sign of disrespect? I know some people that hate to be pointed at.”

In a lighter tone, someone humorously remarked, “If you can’t punch each other, you need to allow taunting 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Jason and Travis are currently enjoying their bye week. However, next week, not only will they meet on their podcast, but they’ll also face each other in a game when the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20.

Last season, the Kelce brothers made history as the first such pair to play against each other in a Super Bowl game. Both brothers have Super Bowl rings — Jason won one with the Eagles back in 2018, and Travis won two with the Chiefs in 2020 and 2023.