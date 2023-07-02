“She’s a Warrior”: 22 Years After Signing $62,000,000 Rookie Deal, Michael Vick Showers Praise on His Biggest Supporter

Michael Vick’s journey to becoming a household name in the NFL was nothing short of remarkable. Even though it has been six years since he retired from the NFL, his explosive playing style still makes the fans hold their breath. However, his journey to success was far from easy. Growing up in the Ridley Circle Homes, a public housing project, football became an escape for Vick, thanks to his father, Michael Boddie, who taught him the game at a young age.

Advertisement

Choosing Virginia Tech for college football, Michael Vick made an impact right from his freshman season. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft. According to Spotrac, he signed a ground-breaking six-year, $62 million rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He earned four Pro Bowl honors in his career, while also setting records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game and a season.

However, behind his success, there was a constant pillar of support that played an instrumental role in his life – his beloved mother. Vick acknowledged the immense support he received along the way, particularly from his mother. “There’s been a lot of hard work, It all paid off in the end” Vick recently told Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

Pressure and Promises: Vick Opens Up About the Burden of Being the Number One Draft Pick

During his appearance on Tyreek Hill’s podcast – ‘It Needed To Be Said‘, Michael Vick shared heartfelt sentiments about his mother’s role in his life, stating, “Mom was a warrior trooper… I watched her for 18 years of my life before I left to go to college. […] Blessings upon her. God had his hands all over her too because when he laced in my heart, it was like a direct parallel to like she was an extension anything that I felt like she deserved.”

Also reflecting on the pressure that came with being drafted as the number one pick, Vick expressed, “Being drafted number one just added more pressure. Now I gotta uphold my end of the bargain and plus this contract that ain’t enough money just to get me through four years of life the way we’re about to live here and what I’m about to do for Moms.”

Strongly highlighting his mother’s unwavering support for him, Vick shared, “She’s been in every game, not missing the game… I can call in the middle of the night when I was homesick… She would come to get me, come grab me, I need to come home for a weekend.”

Michael Vick’s Revelation about the Dogfighting Incident

Michael Vick’s journey has been marked by both – rise and fall. One of the most difficult moments he faced was the revelation of his involvement in dogfighting. During interviews, while promoting his book “Finally Free,” Vick opened up about the impact of his past misdeeds on his relationship with his mother.

Advertisement

The NFL great once shared a candid conversation with Piers Morgan on CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight. Vick shared the emotional turmoil he caused his mother. He admitted, “I lied to my mom. She really didn’t know what was going on… She, I think, had heard just from people word of mouth that I was engaging in illegal activity but she couldn’t put a finger on it and nobody else knew”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/writemymemoirs/status/225407338679504898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Eventually, Vick mustered the courage to confess the truth to his mother. He shed light on the strain his arrest had on their family. “I told her the truth the day I got arraigned. I think my mom cried for four or five days straight,” Vick revealed, highlighting the heartbreak and disappointment he brought upon his beloved mother.