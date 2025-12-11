Sherrone Moore Saga: Uneasy Staff Saw Warning Signs Before Coach’s Firing

Michigan’s shocking decision to fire Sherrone Moore on Wednesday afternoon didn’t materialize overnight. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Moore’s dismissal had been “percolating” for weeks inside the Wolverines’ building—long before the university’s formal investigation produced “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Advertisement

Athletics director Warde Manuel announced that Moore was terminated with cause, an unusually blunt and explicit statement for a major college football program. The decision immediately removed Michigan from owing Moore what Thamel described as “more than $12 million” guaranteed over the final three years of his deal.

During his appearance on SportsCenter, Thamel detailed what had been happening behind the scenes:

“There was an initial flurry of speculation in the early investigation. That died down toward the end of the regular season. There had been a lot of uneasiness on the Michigan staff. Sources had told me Sherrone Moore had been acting strange, berating assistant coaches, not acting in a normal way. Things had quieted within the last couple of weeks and, obviously, percolated back up within the last week.”

The university had received an anonymous tip alleging Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, allegedly one Paige Shiver, who has since taken her Instagram private. Early stages of the investigation reportedly found no conclusive evidence, but new information surfaced within the last 24 hours, triggering the termination.

Moore’s contract, worth about $6 million annually, including salary and retention bonuses, ran through 2029. His firing with cause effectively wipe out more than $24 million in future earnings.

Moore’s fall is particularly jarring given how high his profile had risen. He spent six years climbing Michigan’s coaching ladder, starting as a tight ends coach in 2018, rising to co-offensive coordinator in 2021, then running the offense alone in 2023.

During Jim Harbaugh’s suspensions amid the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, Moore went 4-0 as acting head coach, including a win over Ohio State. Michigan then elevated him to full-time head coach after winning the 2023 national championship.