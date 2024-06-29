“I Have Blocked Thousands Of People”: Randi Mahomes Gives a Picture Of How It Is Being Patrick Mahomes’ Mom

Patrick Mahomes is the name that has created its influence in the NFL. With such domination comes a lot of spotlight on him and his family. While there are fans who absolutely adore achievers like him, the intense attention hasn’t always been positive.

Mahomes has witnessed quite the clutter, especially for his brother, who has often been at the center of hate. Despite being the mother of a successful quarterback, Randi Mahomes has dealt with such negativity that comes their way, which she revealed on ‘The Mom Game‘ podcast.

Reacting to the situation, Randi said, “I hear things, you know, and that I wouldn’t want them to hear. There’ve been times that I’ve looked at social media. Thank goodness for Block. I have blocked thousands of people.”

Randi Mahomes has been in the headlines lately for her retirement from the Hollytree Country Club. Now, with more time on her hands, she plans to devote more attention to her kids and grandkids. Someone like Randi, who has continued to build her individuality despite her son’s massive success, has a strong personality. But, her evolution has been gradual as a mother who finds a lot of hatred coming her family’s way.

How Randi Mahomes Used To Respond To the Haters

As the mother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, Randi Mahomes has had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the spotlight. With Patrick’s growing stature in the NFL, the Mahomes family has faced intense scrutiny from rival fans. They have also been the subject of unwarranted criticism, often targeted at Randi and her other children.

Randi shared how she used to respond to haters, saying, “After we won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, I was looking through social media trying to fall asleep. Someone gave me so much hate, to me and my children—all three of them.”

Randi would often question the reason behind sending so much hatred to someone’s family and parents. Being unable to understand, she explained how she sometimes chose to respond.

“There were a few times that I would reach back out and say, ‘You have a beautiful family, and I would never say anything ugly about your family, especially without knowing them. So, I’m sorry.’ Most of the time, they would come back and say, ‘I’m so sorry. I shouldn’t have done that.'”

Like stars, even their families learn to deal with the crests and troughs that come with being a famous personality. For a sport as competitive as football, it is certainly not an easy task. What matters is that the criticism is taken positively by players like Patrick Mahomes, who keep striving to do better and achieve their aims despite what opponents say about them.