Tom Brady Tripping While Attempting To Catch a Pass From Leonard Fournette Sends The Munich Crowd Into a Frenzy

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, is witnessing a historical game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks clash is underway and we have already been treated to a few memorable plays.

Tom Brady had never lost a game on foreign soil but his fans were a little worried about what will happen on November 13th as their opponents, the Seattle Seahawks were definitely the favorites to win the clash.

However, as it turns out, Brady’s foreign soil luck will probably not allow him to lose this encounter as right from the beginning, the Bucs have been all over Seahawks.

Although the opening quarter went by without much action, the Buccaneers really turned the heat on during the second quarter. The Brady-led unit made some incredible plays and gained a 14 point lead by halftime.

Tom Brady Hilariously Trips While Trying To Catch a Pass

Tom was able to carry his form from the Rams game into the Munich clash as well. However, the play which really baffled the fans unfolded when Tom donned the receiver’s hat.

With 6 minutes and 34 seconds left before the end of the third quarter, Leonard Fournette threw a paas at Brady who tried catching it but before he could stretch out his hand, the GOAT quarterback tripped and fell on the ground in a comical fashion.

Moreover, what really sent the fans in the Allianz Arena into a frenzy was the fact that when Tom tripped, he ended up tripping Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen as well. As a result, he was flagged by the refs.

While what transpired was truly hilarious, many fans were baffled by the Bucs’s strategy to put their star quarterback in danger. An injury to him could have impacted the team’s chances of going further into the season to a great extent.

Thankfully, nothing bad transpired for the Bucs and with less than 6 minutes left in the final quarter and the Bucs leading by 12 points, one can say that this game is well and truly heading in favor of the team from Tampa Bay.

