“That’s the last time I’m going to do that”: Tom Brady vows to never sign an interception ball ever again despite Brandin Echols being a ‘nice guy’

Tom Brady had himself an incredible game-winning drive against the New York Jets, but he also had to sign the ball he threw an interception with, something he doesn’t plan on doing again.

The Buccaneers dealt with a lot on Sunday. First, they had wide receiver Antonio Brown walk off the field, ending his career in Tampa. It was bizarre for everyone, and cast a gloomy cloud over the rest of the day for the Bucs.

On top of that, Tampa was also dealing with a 24-10 deficit to a team that was 4-11 coming into the game. Overall, it was not a good look at all for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Nevertheless, when you have Tom Brady on your team, you can expect some things to go right, and on the Buccaneers’ final drive of the day, Brady delivered. He drove the team down 91 yards with no timeouts and just two minutes left.

Two minutes is too long on the clock for @TomBrady🔒 LFG!! pic.twitter.com/cCAqevHnA2 — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 2, 2022

Brady had a great game, but he did throw one interception to Jets rookie Brandin Echols. After the game, Echols had Brady sign the ball he picked, something Brady vows to never do again.

Tom Brady was okay giving Brandin Echols his signature but doesn’t like what it represents

On the day, Brady finished with 410 yards on 34/50 passing with three touchdowns (including the game winner) and the one interception.

Brandin Echols picks off Brady before the half, Jets turn following drive into FG. Jets 17-10 at half pic.twitter.com/7ZTcRE14AE — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 2, 2022

As a rookie, if you pick off Tom Brady, you’re going to want to keep that ball. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and intercepting him is not an easy thing to do. If you get him in your first year as a pro, that’s special. However, Echols took it a step further by asking Brady to sign his ball after the game.

When you’re a rookie like Brandin Echols and you intercept Tom Brady it’s perfectly awesome to ask him to sign the ball pic.twitter.com/xxy8RXodKU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 2, 2022

Brady had no problem signing the ball, but he definitely doesn’t want to be doing that again. The ball is a reminder of his mistake, and he definitely doesn’t want to be autographing his mistakes.

Tom Brady on signing Brandin Echols’ interception ball: Says Jets CB is “a nice guy,” but doesn’t like “signing mistakes … So that’s the last time I’m going to do that.” That might add to the value of Echols’ momento. Via @SIRIUSXM #Jets pic.twitter.com/KVKSWm7DGw — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 5, 2022

