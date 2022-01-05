“The subtle art of not giving a f**k”: Aaron Rodgers responds to the Erin Andrews 'hug-gate' controversy and has a perfectly fitting book recommendation this week on the Pat McAfee Show

Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers opens up about his recent controversy with NFL reporter Erin Andrews and the resulting media outrage.

Aaron Rodgers’ bromance with pal Pat McAfee is well known. The two met at a golf tournament in the Bahamas in 2019 and forged a friendship. Since then, the duo have given the fans numerous moments, mainly via Rodgers’ frequent appearances on McAfee’s show.

Rodgers was seen again on McAfee’s show on Tuesday, following Green Bay’s 37-10 win over the Vikings in week 17. Since Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 most of his interviews with McAfee have continued to reference the pandemic and Tuesday was no different.

Rodgers talks about his maskless hug that made him the epicenter for norm breaking yet again.

On McAfee’s show, Rodgers defended hugging his “friend” Erin Andrews on the field at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay. He talked about his fondness for certain broadcasters over the years and tried to justify his actions that caught some flak on social media.

“Look, I’ve known EA for a long time and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange. You’ve got to do some eight feet apart interview,” Rodgers said.

“And that’s my friend. That’s the same way I’d hug a friend seeing them on the field. Or hug a guy on the opposing team that you have respect for and you play against. Look, I do what I’m told in those situations about keeping distance. But I’m a hugger and I enjoy seeing my friends postgame.”

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

Rodgers and Andrews followed COVID-19 guidelines for the most part during a December 25 interview, both staying socially distant during their post-game chat. But the moment the interview was over, they gave each other a maskless hug with the cameras still rolling. The moment went viral and the subsequent Twitter ratio for Rodgers and Andrews was swift and brutal.

How Rodgers has dealt with controversies this season

Rodgers ended his conversation with McAfee by jokingly saying “he’s a hugger”. He implied that people are making too much out of nothing and thanked McAfee for “creating a safe space”. Regarding his mindset as he navigates the controversies that have followed him, Rodgers said:

“You’re not going to please everyone. There’s always going to be the 500-pound elephant of possibly hatred and malice in whatever decision you make. You have to deal with it and be better the next time,” Rodgers added “It’s about choosing what to care about and the things you care about, it’s less things. It’s caring more about specific things and less things and with those things it’s finding ways to solve those problems”

Fittingly, Rodgers’ book recommendation this week was “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a f**k : A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson.

