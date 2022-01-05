“Jalen Hurts is easily the most likeable QB in the NFL” : B/R Gridiron director was filled with respect for Eagles QB after his efforts to hold the WFT accountable for the railing incident at FedEx Field

Jalen Hurts sent a letter to the WFT and NFL officials on Tuesday to make sure future incidents like the one that happened at FedExField on Sunday afternoon don’t happen again.

Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the WFT and NFL after the “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed and fans nearly fell on him in the FedExField tunnel. Hurts is concerned for everyone involved and wants to know what will be done to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/djnprTo5ck — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 4, 2022

Following the Eagles’ 20-16 win over Washington, Hurts was walking through the tunnel when a bunch of fans who were waiting for Hurts to run through the tunnel fell towards him. The railing on the stands partially collapsed but Hurts was relatively uninjured. Although the incident could have been much more severe for him and the fans.

While Hurts, who’s just 23, showed remarkable composure, a number of fans were significantly injured. And those individuals have claimed they didn’t receive medical attention from Washington, despite WFT claiming the opposite. On Sunday, the WFT released a statement saying those fans who fell onto the field were offered on-site medical evaluations. Though this statement has been publicly refuted by several fans.

Jalen Hurts later addressed the letter during his Tuesday press conference

Hurts was later asked about his letter on Tuesday and he had the following to say:

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and self-compassion. For the people that fell down, it really could’ve been so much worse. And it kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it. So, I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it won’t happen again. That’s all I really care about. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much worse. Much, much worse. Just don’t want it to happen again.”

Taking the first step and holding people accountable. Just some more examples of what makes Hurts a good leader and very easy to root for.

