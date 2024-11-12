“That’s What He Did at Michigan”: Bill Belichick on Jim Harbaugh’s Cultural Success With the Chargers

It took Jim Harbaugh only half a season to turn things around in LA after three lackluster seasons under Brandon Staley. The Chargers are going strong in his first season and are 6-3, with the playoffs in reach. And Bill Belichick is not surprised by his immediate success, especially when it comes to establishing a winning culture.

The Bolts are getting results changing their attitude and playing cohesively as a unit. There is where the National Champion has worked his magic and this is the same thing he did at Michigan- build a culture.

Appearing on Pat McAfee Show, Bill pointed out Harbaugh’s success in establishing the culture, highlighting that the former Wolverines coach has been able to build a poised squad with a strong running game and defense being the cornerstone of his philosophy.

“I think this is what Jim does-establish a culture…He’s tried to build a more balanced team. Jim’s established a hard-nosed tough culture which is what really every team needs…That’s what Jim did at San Francisco, that’s what he did at Michigan.”

Furthermore, Belichick believes this change in approach has allowed QB Justin Herbert to make intelligent decisions, lifting pressure off him to not overthrow the ball. According to Belichick, Harbaugh’s physical and no-nonsense approach has benefitted the Bolts.

Under Staley, Herbert had to throw the ball 45 times for over 350 yards and the Chargers still lost the match. Harbaugh has been able to weed those things out.

This is in stark contrast to the Chicago Bears’ approach which failed to sign or draft players around whom you can establish culture.

Bears went in the opposite direction to the Chargers

During the same segment on The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Belichick highlighted the Bears’ unique approach to building a successful team—an approach that, unfortunately, hasn’t yielded the desired results.

Chicago drafted a promising new quarterback and provided him with a strong set of offensive weapons. However, they overlooked a critical component: the offensive line, which serves as the backbone of any effective offense.

When the Bears’ offensive line began to suffer from injuries, the team’s performance regressed, struggling to score points and get the offense moving. It’s not that they lack talent at the skill positions or quarterback; rather, their offensive line simply isn’t equipped to support the style of football they’re aiming to play.

“I don’t think Bears are looking to be that. They draft a QB, and they go out and take another receiver. We got all these weapons for the QB. There are issues on the O-Line. Now they got a couple of guys hurt. Now they score three points. It’s where the team is built.”

In contrast, Belichick pointed out that successful teams like the Chargers and Lions have taken a different path, prioritizing significant investments in their offensive lines, a strategy that has helped them thrive.

The Chargers are 6-3 and very much in contention for playoffs in Harbaugh’s first season while Matt Eberflus, in his third season with the Bears, is yet again failing. The Bears are 4-5 for the season, with their playoff hopes slowly waning.