“The Dallas Cowboys had star players playing like role players”: Michal Irvin slams Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Ceedee Lamb after horrific showing against the 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys fell out of the playoffs once again. And Michael Irvin crushed the Cowboys big three offensive weapons.

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the playoffs with real confidence that the team could make a serious playoff run this year. But the season ended just like it has in years past.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

Dak Prescott went 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and 5 sacks and a disappointing 69.3 QB rating. WR Ceedee Lamb, who had over 1,100 yards in the regular season, had only 1 catch for 21 yards. And Ezekiel Elliot had a disappointing 2.6 yards a carry.

And Michael Irvin was not having it.

Michael Irvin crushed the Dallas Cowboys after playoff loss to the 49ers.

Cowboys HOFer Michael Irvin opened up about his former teams’ pitiful performance.

“Every team you look at, the stars of the team showed up and played,” Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast. “You can’t win in this game if your stars don’t show up and play. It’s Dak Prescott, 69 passer rating. Ezekiel Elliott, 31 rushing yards. CeeDee Lamb, 21 yards on one reception.”

“They had the star players playing like role players,” he added. “… That’s why they’ve got their butts sitting at home.”

Michael Irvin on @1053thefan on the Cowboys’ star players not showing up Sunday against the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/gn5rtmjbcC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 20, 2022

Irvin was very critical of the Cowboys, and understandably so. It should be interesting to see how the offseason pans out for the Cowboys.

