“The rap music is distracting Cam Newton”: Former Patriots QB thinks ‘Super Cam’ needs to focus less on ‘hip-hop’ and more on beating Mac Jones

Retired Patriots QB Scott Zolak thinks Cam Newton should turn off the rap music

The New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal back in 2020, before the start of the season. He started the 2020-21 NFL season and was excellent for two games before he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He couldn’t quite get back to his original form after recovery and was mediocre the rest of the way. They did, however, decide to bring him back for another season.

The Patriots also have Mac Jones, their first-round draft pick from the national champions, Alabama, whom they drafted at the 15th position. It became clear that we had another preseason QB battle on our hands.

How the QB battle in Foxborough has played out thus far

Both the Patriots QBs have played well in the preseason games so far. In the first game, Mac Jones threw 13-for-19 for 87 yards. Newton went 4-for-7 for 49 yards. They beat the Washington Football Team 22-13.

Newton played significantly better in the second game, against the Philadelphia Eagles, going 8-for-9 for 103 yards. Jones played more snaps and went for 13-for-19 for 146 yards. At this point, Newton seemed to be running away with the starting job.

Mac vs. Cam through two preseason wins for the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/RzUc6DKMGI — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 20, 2021

However, recently, Cam violated the Covid-19 protocol and missed three straight days of training camp. This allowed Mac Jones to take many snaps with the 1st-string offense. He took advantage of this opportunity, leading them to an 80-yard touchdown drive. Many believed that this had turned into an interesting QB battle once again.

Scott Zolak thinks Cam Newton is distracted

Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak thinks that Cam Newton is distracted during training and blames rap music for it. “I’d turn off the rap music first of all because I think it’s distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he’s dancing…”

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he’s dancing…” -Zo Cam can’t even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021

He says that Cam is dancing to the rap music playing in the background, even in between throws, which is causing him to not pay his undivided attention to the drive. Mac Jones, on the other hand, looks like he is completely dialed in and his chances of getting the starting QB job have improved significantly.

Zolak feels that the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick need to assess their QB situation once again and give the starting role to Mac if they feel like Cam could be a liability in the future.

The third week of the preseason is definitely going to be instrumental for the Patriots QB decision. Cam, because of his experience, has the edge over Mac right now but that could flip anytime considering how well Mac might play and the recent developments in Foxborough.

