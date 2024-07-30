“The Environment Wasn’t All That Fun”: Zach Wilson Speaks Up on the Struggles in His Last Season With the Jets

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts on the sideline during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

From being replaced by the legendary Aaron Rodgers to a character assassination attempt through locker room leaks, 2023 was a dramatic year for Zach Wilson. After a season like this, many wondered if the QB still had any love left for the game, considering he has been the media’s punching bag since getting drafted in 2021. However, despite the toxic environment in the Big Apple, Wilson has denied speculation about his passion for football and now looks forward to his new chapter in Denver.

After last weekend’s training camp session, Wilson addressed the media and confirmed that he is fired up for his debut season with the Broncos. When asked about his struggles with the Jets last season, the QB didn’t mince words. He first denied any loss of passion for the game, contrary to media speculation last year.

Wilson then gave insight into the environment at the Jets, revealing that tensions were always high in the camp due to all the misses and losses last season. According to the QB, his struggles, combined with a tense team environment, led to the dismal season that was last year. He said:

“l’ve always loved ball, l’ve always loved looking forward to practice and when you make that throw and trying to correct your mistakes. But of course, the environment wasn’t all that fun because you’re not playing well.”

While a loss in form and a toxic team environment are understandable, the bigger question around Zach last year was his reported reluctance to start for the Jets. When asked to explain, Wilson hinted at an element of being overwhelmed by the controversy.

“Last year was tough”: Wilson opens up on rumors from 2023

One of the biggest talking points from the Jets’ QB turmoil last season was the rumor that Wilson was reluctant to start for his team “due to perceived injury risk.” However, in the presser, the QB brushed aside those rumors once again.

While admitting that the abrupt call to start was overwhelming, since he was focused on learning from Rodgers rather than starting immediately, the QB revealed that it didn’t hinder his hunger to play for the team.

“I think last year was tough because obviously you know you think you’re going to sit and learn. And of course you’re going to be ready and then you get put right back out there — and you got to do the best you can”

That said, the Broncos have given Zach a new lifeline, a chance of redeeming his once-hyped status among the rookie QBs. With this new young setup under head man Sean Payton, the BYU alum possibly will get the much-needed stability that his career has lacked.

Luckily for him, he has started well in the training camps so far. It will be interesting to see if Zach is able to continue this promising start.