“The guy from Fortnite joins Peyton Manning and Eli Manning”: Dwayne Johnson receives the most hilarious label from the NFL YouTube account

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back in action for the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game, and they were joined by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Wild Card matchup itself wasn’t too entertaining as the #4 Rams demolished the #5 Arizona Cardinals 34-11. The two teams met for the third time this year as both teams reside in the NFC West. They split the two matchups with each team winning on the road, but this time Los Angeles defended their home field giving Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. their first career playoff victories.

The Rams will now travel to Tampa Bay next week to take on Tom Brady and the defending champions, a rematch of their regular season bout. Los Angeles took that matchup 34-24, but the playoffs are a different animal, and Tampa Bay will surely be more ready this time around.

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Dwayne Johnson share hilarious moments on the Manning Cast

Dwayne Johnson is now widely known for his acting prowess, but once upon a time, he used to play football. Back in college, Johnson used to play defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes. Johnson also used to star in the WWE, giving a whole range of different careers.

On the Manning Cast, we were able to hear some incredible stories, including how Ray Lewis used to light up ‘The Sheriff’ over highlights of The Rock’s time in the WWE.

Peyton Manning: “Every time Ray Lewis hit me, he’d drive me down into the ground and then he’d use me to help himself get up and he’d whisper in my ear, ‘I’ll be back in a couple minutes, you punk.’” pic.twitter.com/QwIkrMX43l — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 18, 2022

The NFL later released a video on YouTube of Dwayne Johnson’s complete segment on The Manning Cast, and the way he was represented will have you in tears.

Of course, the reference is to Johnson’s appearance in the all popular video game where players can unlock a skin, making them look like The Rock in game.

Which Variant will you be rocking with on the Foundation? pic.twitter.com/lZynGh1azx — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 8, 2022

