“You and The Rock have the same hairline Peyton Manning!”: Eli Manning roasts his older brother and Dwayne Johnson for his hairstyle in Disney’s 2007 film ‘The Game Plan’

The final ManningCast of the season featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who hilariously took some heat for looking like Peyton Manning during his performance in The Game Plan.

Monday night’s broadcast of the Rams-Cardinals game was the perfect way to close out what has been a great first season for the Manning brothers. Ever since the first MNF “ManningCast” all those weeks ago, fans have been hooked by the hilarious banter and high-profile guests.

For their final game of the season, Peyton and Eli, who was wearing the Death Row chain Snoop Dogg gave him as a birthday gift, were joined by Dwayne Johnson. On top of being a world-famous actor and WWE star, The Rock actually played college football for the Miami Hurricanes which made him a perfect guest.

The trio had great chemistry, and talked about everything from The Rock’s football career to Ray Lewis (a good friend of Johnson’s and a famous foe of the Mannings), and even put a ‘Rock vs. Peyton Manning’ wrestling match in the pipeline.

Eli Manning is wearing the Death Row chain that Snoop Dogg gave him 😂 pic.twitter.com/3xWzWiRodN — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 18, 2022

Peyton Manning: “Every time Ray Lewis hit me, he’d drive me down into the ground and then he’d use me to help himself get up and he’d whisper in my ear, ‘I’ll be back in a couple minutes, you punk.’” pic.twitter.com/QwIkrMX43l — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 18, 2022

Eli Manning to Dwayne Johnson: “Obviously you copied Peyton Manning’s hairline”

Eventually, the conversation shifted to Disney’s 2007 film, “The Game Plan”, where Dwayne Johnson plays a professional quarterback named Joe Kingman.

Pondering about The Rock’s preparation for the role, Eli Manning asked, “Did you watch any players? Did you watch more of me or Peyton? Obviously you studied more of Peyton’s hairline and hairstyle for that movie.”

Johnson confirmed that he did, indeed, study some “X’s and O’s” before the movie. “Joe Kingman was the man, there he is,” Johnson joked as the crew pulled up the poster for the movie.

Eli couldn’t resist making the joke once again. “There’s your hairline, Peyton. You have the same hair!”

