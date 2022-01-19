“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday”: Dak Prescott apologises for harsh comments after Wild-Card loss to 49ers

Dak Prescott crucified the refs after the Cowboys wild-card game loss to the 49ers. But was quick to offer an apology.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game.

With just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But with barely seconds on the clock, in his panic, he gave the ball to his centre and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

And time ran out before he could clock the ball.

Here’s how the #49ers–#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can’t spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. pic.twitter.com/NY9H7IHmsD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys were obviously not thrilled with the officiating. And that is especially for Dak Prescott.

As the Cowboys and referees walked off the field, fans in the stadium threw trash onto the field. Dak Prescott was asked about the incident after the game.

“I didn’t see that. That’s sad. You’re talking about a team; you’re talking about men that come out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport. Give everything to this game of football.”

“For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter, and with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

But after a reporter informed him that the fans were actually throwing trash at the refs.

“Credit to them then,” Prescott said. “Yeah, credit. Credit to them.”

Dak Prescott offered an apology to the Referees.

The Cowboys franchise QB on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott tweeted. “Was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.

“The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. “That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.” Dak Prescott apologized for his comment about Cowboys fans throwing trash at the refs following the team’s playoff loss. pic.twitter.com/RL2WD6wTNH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2022

