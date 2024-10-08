mobile app bar

“The Jets Fired the Most Unimportant Person in Their Building”: Cowboys Veteran Marcus Spears on Robert Saleh Getting Fired

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“The Jets Fired the Most Unimportant Person in Their Building”: Cowboys Veteran Marcus Spears on Robert Saleh Getting Fired

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The NFL world was taken by surprise when Robert Saleh was fired by the New York Jets. A recent report indicates that the head coach was caught off guard by the decision as well and was escorted out of the Jets’ premises by security personnel. However, former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears believes this was a long time coming.

During his appearance on First Take, Spears had a strong view about Saleh’s firing, asserting that when owner Woody Johnson hired Aaron Rodgers to the team last year, it was already over for Saleh.

“But the Jets fired the most unimportant person in their building, is what I thought initially. And this didn’t start this season. It started when they started sending planes to California to recruit Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback. We knew that the writing was on the wall for Robert Saleh.”

The former DE then argued that it’s unreasonable to expect Saleh to be “demanding” and “stern” in the locker room, as it was never truly his show. It became Rodgers’ the moment the QB walked in.

He does, however, believe that the Jets’ system broke down last season with Rodgers’ Achilles injury. And this is the time the now-former head coach kept the team united, thus keeping his job.

“But Robert Saleh, to me, held the team together that obviously didn’t have the quarterback play nowhere near what it needed.”

Now, with the four-time MVP back in the locker room, Saleh is no longer the leader that everyone looks up to.

This is how the now-former head coach lost control of his locker room, and now he is without a job. Surprisingly, though, Saleh was never favored for the job anyway.

Woody Johnson didn’t choose Saleh as head coach

As it turns out, Saleh didn’t join the Green Gang under Johnson’s ownership. Following the firing news, Ari Meirov reported on X that the former HC was hired by Johnson’s brother Christopher Johnson in 2021.

At that time, Woody was in the UK serving as the U.S. Ambassador under Donald Trump’s presidency. Therefore, when the owner returned to the helm, he may have been more critical of a coach’s performance whom he hadn’t hired in the first place.

As the chaos unfolds, the Jets fans have just one question in mind: who will the next head coach be? While Bill Belichick’s name is in the winds, nothing concrete has been announced from the franchise yet. As for Saleh, the coach would be on the lookout for his new role in the league after spending three seasons in the Big Apple.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these