Jaxson Dart NFL Draft 2025: Possible Landing Spots for the Former Ole Miss QB

Cam Ward is firmly at the top of the draft board of all 32 teams, with everyone seeing him as the consensus QB1 and even the 1st overall pick in the draft. He is the only elite shot-caller who deserves to be in Tier 1. However, when it comes to QB2 in the draft, there is competition between Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, with many seeing the former Buffs QB ahead of the former Ole Miss star.

However, Sanders’s draft stock has fallen, and many believe he is no longer a top-ten prospect. Could this mean Dart too isn’t going top-ten? It’s a possibility. But if the teams are desperate enough to draft Shedeur in top-ten, Jaxson could follow suit. So which teams would be willing to take a chance on him?

Some analysts don’t see much difference between Shedeur and Jaxson when it comes to talent and potential to be starters in the NFL. The choice will come down to the teams and what they look for in a QB.

Free agency has limited the teams needing a QB but there are still teams who either need a starter or a backup who could be a starter in the future. If he goes inside the top ten, the Giants, Raiders, Browns, and Jets are all in the market for a franchise quarterback. The team that misses out on Sanders, will go for Dart.

The Jets could go for Jaxson Dart

The Green Gang parted ways with veteran Aaron Rodgers this offseason but quickly moved to sign Justin Fields on a two-year deal. Their quarterback room now features Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Jordan Travis—an intriguing mix of talent and experience. However, adding Jaxson Dart to the mix could be a smart long-term move.

Fields has yet to prove he can be a franchise quarterback or a reliable long-term starter. With the future in mind, the Jets should strongly consider the Ole Miss signal-caller. While Dart is far from a finished product, he has the raw tools to develop into a starting-caliber QB—if given the right environment and patience.

If the franchise is willing to invest in his growth, Dart could spend a season or two learning behind Fields before eventually taking the reins in New York.

The Saints might move on from Carr

Kellen Moore is now leading the charge in New Orleans, and if he sees Jaxson Dart as his future quarterback, the Saints won’t hesitate to take him with the 9th overall pick. As per Mel Kiper, while Dart has plenty of talent, he remains a work in progress. However, spending a season learning behind a veteran like Derek Carr could accelerate his development.

Dart brings several strong traits to the table—he’s physically tough, highly competitive, and football-smart. He’s not afraid to use his legs and throws with impressive accuracy, drawing comparisons to Jalen Hurts. Moore, who served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator last season, may recognize similar qualities in the former Ole Miss quarterback, making Dart an intriguing fit for the Saints’ future.

The Rams are an interesting option

Matthew Stafford is staying in Los Angeles, but with only two years left on his contract, the Rams need to start thinking about the future at quarterback. While they’ve rewarded Stafford with more money, it’s time to draft his eventual successor—and Jaxson Dart could be the perfect fit. Learning from a Super Bowl-winning veteran like Stafford presents a valuable opportunity, allowing Dart to develop over the next two seasons before taking the reins.

With Sean McVay at the helm and the Rams among the NFL’s most well-run organizations, Dart couldn’t ask for a better situation—provided he’s patient and willing to wait for his shot. If he embraces a learning role early on, he could be primed to step in when Stafford moves on.

It’s time for the Steelers to finally draft a QB

The Steelers need to draft a quarterback after the Kenny Pickett experiment fell short. While they’re actively exploring veteran options in free agency—potentially targeting Aaron Rodgers or even bringing back Russell Wilson—they still need a young signal-caller for the future.

Holding the 21st overall pick in the draft, Pittsburgh could opt for Jaxson Dart rather than addressing the defense. The Ole Miss star is reportedly on Mike Tomlin’s radar, and many believe the Steelers could be his landing spot. If they sign Rodgers to a two-year deal, Dart would have the perfect opportunity to develop under a future Hall of Famer—just as Jordan Love did in Green Bay.

Dart can run a whole offense around him and give something more. The Ole Miss QB knows how to keep the ball moving and drive going. He can work as a pocket passer and run with the ball if the situation. He is methodical in his approach to dissecting defenses.

Former Ole Miss QB is still only 21 and as a younger prospect than both Shedeur and Ward, he has more time to refine his game and develop into an NFL-caliber starter. Jaxson threw for 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six turnovers, with a completion percentage of around 70 percent and a QBR of 86.3 ranked (4th-best in college football).

He also rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries. He did all that while playing against SEC teams. Standing slightly above 6’2 and weighing 223 lbs, he has the perfect height and weight for an NFL QB. The future is promising for Dart even if teams don’t pick him in the 1st round.