“The Lions Are Everything the Cowboys Want to Be”: Dan Orlovsky Slams Jerry Jones’ Team After Detroit Disrespects Dallas at Home

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Dan Orlovsky and Jerry Jones, Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has been buzzing with the echoes of the Cowboys’ defeat by the Detroit Lions. AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, witnessed the epic showdown on October 14th, but it quickly became evident that it was going to be a one-sided battle. And it certainly evoked a strong reaction from Dan Orlovsky.

During his latest appearance on First Take, Orlovsky was blunt in his assessment, noting how the Detroit-Dallas game turned into an absolute humiliation.

“Detroit is everything that Dallas pretends to be and that’s just the reality. The Lions are everything who the Cowboys want to be.”

Orlovsky also emphasized how the Lions were seemingly having their way with the Cowboys and pulled off the ultimate disrespectful move when they were up by 30 points, running a hook and ladder trick play.

The Lions’ staggering performance also saw newbie commentator Tom Brady take to the mic to share his own views on one of the best games of this season and the spectacular display they put on.

TB12 reacts to the magnificent playing style of the Lions

Fans are just getting accustomed to seeing Tom Brady holding a microphone instead of a football ready to be launched. Recently, the Fox Sports commentator shared his thoughts on the Lions’ domination of the Cowboys, expressing nothing but appreciation for the way Dan Campbell’s team performed.

“I just think their ability to play on offense is (exceptional). (They have) so many styles to play. They’ve got this two-headed monster at the back; create a play-call, everybody’s involved… They just have weapons and obviously, it all starts with that offensive line.”

This is what the 7-time Super Bowl had to say in response to being asked whether the Lions are the best team of the season so far. As for the Cowboys, they will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on 28th October and hopefully rake in their 4th win to keep their dreams of a playoff alive.

