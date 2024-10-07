“The Magic is Gone”: Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers “Looked Old” in Jets’ Six-Point Loss to Vikings

The New York Jets’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings provided a milestone moment in Aaron Rodgers‘ career. On a seven-yard completion to tight end Tyler Conklin in the third quarter, Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 60,000 passing yards.

While the contest will always live in fans’ minds for that reason, it represents something else in “3 & Out” host John Middlekauff’s mind: the one that showed Aaron Rodgers’ mystique no longer exists.

“He looked really old. He couldn’t move around… the magic is gone. Those back shoulder throws, the throw at the end of the game… when has he ever been so off with [his] wide receiver on that throw?”

Rodgers threw three interceptions in a single game for the sixth time during the Jets’ 23-17 loss, and clearly showed signs of succumbing to Father Time. Middlekauf picked apart Rodgers’ performance and called him a “remedial” QB:

“His other pick, which was a layered throw. I’d say Aaron Rodgers is as good as anyone in the history [at making layered throws]… [he] looked like a remedial quarterback.”

Middlekauff made his comments on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. Cowherd seemed to agree, saying Rodgers “is just not what he used to be,” But Middlekauff wasn’t about to let off the Jets with a clean chit either.

Aaron Rodgers’ woes aren’t entirely his fault

Middlekauff didn’t pull any punches in his analysis of the 40-year-old Rodgers. Even though he believes the quarterback’s best years are in the distant past, he thinks the Jets’ inability to run the ball has contributed to his poor play.

“How did [the Packers] get his swag back in Green Bay? They started running the ball well. You’re watching [the running backs] the last two games. I don’t think they’ve accounted for like 70 total yards!”

Middlekauff’s estimate wasn’t far off. In Weeks 4 and 5, Jets running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 74 rushing yards on 32 carries (2.3 yards per rush).

Their inefficiency led Rodgers to attempt 54 passes versus the Vikings, the sixth-highest single-game total of his career.

Despite the slow start, New York’s season is far from over. At 2-3, they sit just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

If they are able to beat the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6, they will obtain possession of a playoff position.