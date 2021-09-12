“The Minnesota Vikings Are On Track to Finish With 93 False Starts”: NFL Fans React to Minnesota’s Ridiculous Opening Drive Against the Cincinnati Bengals

After playing an entire season in front of empty stadiums, it looks the Minnesota Vikings have struggled to adapt to normalcy.

The 2020 NFL season was unlike any other. Nearly every game was played without fans in the stands, which resulted in a completely different dynamic.

Offenses could easily communicate with each other and home field advantage was practically non-existent. Well, that has (thankfully) changed this year and the Vikings learnt this lesson the hard way.

Playing in front of a packed Paul Brown Stadium, despite a healthy amount of purple shirts in the stands, Kirk Cousins and his offense ran into penalty trouble early. In fact, before they could even get a play off, they were flagged for a False Start.

After successfully running a play, the flags flew once again for a False Start. All in all, Kubiak’s offense gave up 4 penalties on the opening drive: 3 flash starts and 1 holding. To the great amusement of the Bengals fans, who felt they played their part and then some, the Vikings would be forced to punt.

Fans React to Minnesota Vikings’ Horror Start

That is the most Vikings way to start a season — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) September 12, 2021

The #Vikings first possession didn’t quite go as planned 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tpohcLFTbz — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) September 12, 2021

Vikings on track to end the game with 92.64 false starts — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) September 12, 2021

Vikings have has 15 penalties so far on opening drive. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2021

The Vikings having 3 false starts and 4 penalties in their opening drive for the season pic.twitter.com/6tthkyTs5f — nicole s. (@shinicoleanna) September 12, 2021

Third and long check down. THE VIKINGS OFFENSE IS BACK BABY 😂😂😂 — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) September 12, 2021

