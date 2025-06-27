Mina Kimes Believes an NFL Team Shouldn’t Have Just One Good Edge Rusher On the Team

Tasked with disrupting quarterbacks, setting the edge against the run, and sometimes even dropping into coverage, edge rushers often dictate the tempo of an NFL defense. As a result, edge rushers have surged to the forefront of defensive schemes, and last season’s leaders proved why depth is crucial, and not just individual talent.

Advertisement

That’s exactly the concern ESPN analyst Mina Kimes emphasized recently. “Like the two best pass rushers in football last year… quarterbacks were able to escape them, offenses were able to account for them,” Kimes argued. Simply put, pressure alone doesn’t win you games, because without rotational help up front, even elite rushers get neutralized.

Kimes highlighted the Cleveland Browns’ bold decision to draft Michigan tackle Mason Graham, aiming to shore up interior pressure, while already employing Myles Garrett. “It’s a big part of why the Browns took Mason Graham… who they believe gives them pass rush upside and fits well with that 4‑2 front that they usually play,” Kimes explained.

Building around an edge rusher means supplying complementary pressure, not merely depending on one superstar. Hence, Kimes’ key takeaway is straightforward: “You cannot just have a single stud edge rusher…you might be better off with multiple really good rushers than just one dude.”

“You cannot just have a single stud edge rusher, in fact you might be better off with multiple really good rushers than just one dude.”@minakimes shares the importance of a strong defensive front pic.twitter.com/I0nIy5dGhB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 26, 2025

In other words, a multi-pronged attack disrupts protections, forces opponents into difficult decisions, and generally elevates NFL teams’ defense.

And both Garrett and Trey Hendrickson’s recent stats do support her viewpoint. For instance, the Browns’ star, now the NFL’s highest-paid edge rusher, recorded 14 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Even so, Cleveland’s pass rush was inconsistent, weakening without proper support.

Meanwhile, Hendrickson also racked up 17.5 sacks across two seasons and secured a record extension from Cincinnati—yet the Bengals haven’t broken into the elite tier of defenses.

Both teams learned that a standout edge defender draws double-teams and chip blocks. Without an extra rusher, opponents could scheme around them. Passing lanes were opened, quarterbacks escaped, and explosive plays followed.

That’s why the Browns’ selection of Graham speaks volumes about modern defensive construction, as adding an interior rusher complements Garrett, creating sustained pressure from multiple points. It’s a strategic evolution by undermining the blocking schemes that are tailored to contain one player.

Going into the 2025 season, NFL teams looking for posture, transition, and defensive dominance are pursuing internal competition across all edge and interior positions. For pass rush, ‘depth charts’ matter more than ever, because without them, quarterbacks will expose the weakness, regardless of how many pressures your star produces.